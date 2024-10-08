Alessandra Ambrosio Shows Off Her Behind and Toned Physique in Cheeky Swimsuit During Beach Workout: Photos
Alessandra Ambrosio turns heads both on and off the runway.
On Sunday, October 6, the model hit the beach in Santa Monica, Calif., to play volleyball with friends and get in a workout in the sand.
In photos obtained by OK!, the Brazilian beauty stunned in a very cheeky mint green one-piece swimsuit by Alo. Ambrosio, 43, kept her hair out of her face by braiding it back and wore a pair of sporty sunglasses and a necklace.
The star incorporated a few pieces of equipment into her workout, including a resistance band for her legs and a separate one for arms.
Exercising is part of the model's tried and true self-care practice, which also includes skincare, meditation, yoga and journaling.
"It is essential to set time aside every day for self-care," Ambrosio told Vanity Fair, noting those activities "have been so important to me in managing a hectic lifestyle and learning to enjoy every moment."
One of the things that can cause some chaos in daily life is caring for her and ex Jamie Mazur's two kids, daughter Anja, 16, and son Noah, 12.
Ambrosio previously revealed her mini-me inherited a "love" for fashion.
"She kind of grew up with me getting dressed so she knows her style very well," the mom-of-two shared in an interview. "She loves dressing up; she likes when I help her."
"I want my children to do what they love, and if that’s modeling, then I would be there every step of the way to support them," the brunette bombshell said.
In August, the former Victoria's Secret Angel celebrated her daughter's 16th birthday with a sweet social media tribute.
"Today marks a major milestone in your journey to becoming an extraordinary woman. I couldn’t be more proud of the incredible person you’re growing up to be — strong, kind, intelligent, creative, and beautiful inside and out," Ambrosio gushed. "Your sensitivity, work ethic, and determination to chase your dreams inspire me every day."
"As your mom, I feel grateful to witness your growth and evolution. I promise to always be here for you, to love you unconditionally, guide you with compassion, and hold your hand through life’s ups and downs," the star continued. "Here’s to many more years of love, laughter, and adventure! May your birthday be as bright and wonderful as you are. I love you more than words can express, now and forever."
"Feliz aniversário, minha princesa! Mamãe te ama 💕🎂🌟💖🎈💞," Ambrosio added in Spanish.