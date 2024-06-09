Bijou Phillips Dating Jamie Mazur After Dramatic Danny Masterson Divorce and Prison Sentence
Bijou Phillips is moving on from Danny Masterson.
According to insiders, the Almost Famous alum, 44, has been dating entrepreneur Jamie Mazur for the past "two months" following her dramatic divorce from the That ’70s Show actor, 48.
"Jamie is a great guy and has been there for her through this difficult time," the source spilled while adding the pair are “very affectionate” when they're together.
The businessman, 43, was previously engaged to supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio, with whom he shares children, Anja, 15, and son Noah, 12, for ten years before they split in 2018.
As for Phillips, she was married to Masterson for 12 years before she filed for divorce. In September 2023, the sitcom star was found guilty of two counts of forcible r--- and was sentenced to 30 years behind bars. The former couple share a 10-year-old daughter Fianna, whom the matriarch has full custody of.
"Her friends have been taking her out to get her mind off things during the divorce and to meet new people," the insider noted after the mother-of-one enjoyed a girls trip with her best friend, Nicky Hilton Rothschild.
Along with ending her romance with Masterson, Phillips also allegedly terminated her ties with the Church of Scientology. "She’s not looking to antagonize anyone within the church, she’s just putting herself first," a source explained. "For so many years, she’s been in Danny’s shadow, dutifully following him and pledging her unwavering loyalty to Scientology."
"To be clear, Bijou is not attacking the church and she’s not trying to excuse any of this terrible behavior," the insider added. "She just wants to move forward with her daughter [Fianna] in a brand-new life."
After the Cybil alum was dubbed a "suppressive person" by the organization, Philips made the decision to quietly leave in order to still have relationships with her child and her ex.
"It's never an easy decision to leave Scientology because you face being ripped apart from your family and friends who are still members," the source explained. "In Bijou's case, she had nothing to lose and wasn't about to cut ties with Danny, per Scientology's disconnection rules. Bijou would never do that to her daughter, plus her sisters, her close friends, none of them are Scientologists."
"Scientology's biggest threat now is Danny and whether or not he will blow the lid on the church and its secrets, meaning what they told him to do, how to handle the r--- allegations," the insider claimed at the time.
Us Weekly spoke with sources close to Phillips.