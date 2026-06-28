Alex Cooper Addresses Allegations Surrounding Unwell Network
June 28 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Alex Cooper has recently spoken out regarding the negative articles targeting her startup, Unwell Network, and her husband, Matt Kaplan.
During a discussion with Wall Street Journal editor Suzanne Vranica in Cannes, France, on June 24, Cooper expressed pride in her work, stating, “I will say that building a startup, there is so much growth that comes with that, and I am extremely proud of what we have built at Unwell.”
Cooper also urged the public to be cautious about the information they consume online.
“I will just kind of leave it at ‘don’t believe everything that you read on the internet’ — but I think everyone knows that at this point," she said.
Since its launch in August 2023, Cooper claims that Unwell has achieved significant success.
“I think if you walk the halls, there are so many people that are so happy to work at this company,” she remarked.
However, she acknowledged the challenges women face, stating, “Unfortunately, being a woman in this industry is extremely difficult because you’re held to a completely different standard.”
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In April, Bloomberg published an article alleging that Kaplan, who manages daily operations at Unwell, has a history of aggressive behavior toward staff.
The report claimed he “earned a reputation for frequently yelling at staff members” during the filming of the YouTube show Unwell Winter Games in February, with allegations that he threatened crew members, resulting in emotional distress.
A more recent Vanity Fair article claimed Kaplan is “wreaking havoc and making people cry” at Unwell, citing over 40 sources, including current and former employees.
One former employee recounted Kaplan’s inappropriate comments, saying, “I’ve heard him in the office be like to employees, ‘Who did you have s-- with this weekend?’”
Another source expressed that they would “cry every day” at work.
Following the publication of these articles, a source close to Cooper informed Us Weekly that the Vanity Fair reporter had “a clear agenda” when writing the story.
The insider added that the reporter failed to include positive feedback from many individuals about Unwell, Kaplan and Cooper.
In light of the ongoing scrutiny, Cooper and Kaplan have maintained a united front. The couple attended the YouTube Brandcast event in New York City on May 13, appearing unaffected by the recent drama.