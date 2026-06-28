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Alex Cooper Addresses Allegations Surrounding Unwell Network

photo of Alex Cooper
Source: MEGA

Alex Cooper addressed allegations about Unwell Network and Matt Kaplan while defending the company.

June 28 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

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Alex Cooper has recently spoken out regarding the negative articles targeting her startup, Unwell Network, and her husband, Matt Kaplan.

During a discussion with Wall Street Journal editor Suzanne Vranica in Cannes, France, on June 24, Cooper expressed pride in her work, stating, “I will say that building a startup, there is so much growth that comes with that, and I am extremely proud of what we have built at Unwell.”

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image of Alex Cooper responded to recent reports about Unwell Network by saying she is proud of the company she has built.
Source: @alexandracooper/Instagram

Alex Cooper responded to recent reports about Unwell Network by saying she is proud of the company she has built.

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Cooper also urged the public to be cautious about the information they consume online.

“I will just kind of leave it at ‘don’t believe everything that you read on the internet’ — but I think everyone knows that at this point," she said.

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Since its launch in August 2023, Cooper claims that Unwell has achieved significant success.

“I think if you walk the halls, there are so many people that are so happy to work at this company,” she remarked.

However, she acknowledged the challenges women face, stating, “Unfortunately, being a woman in this industry is extremely difficult because you’re held to a completely different standard.”

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image of Alex Cooper urged people not to believe everything they read online while addressing allegations involving Unwell Network and her husband, Matt Kaplan.
Source: @alexandracooper/Instagram

Alex Cooper urged people not to believe everything they read online while addressing allegations involving Unwell Network and her husband, Matt Kaplan.

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In April, Bloomberg published an article alleging that Kaplan, who manages daily operations at Unwell, has a history of aggressive behavior toward staff.

The report claimed he “earned a reputation for frequently yelling at staff members” during the filming of the YouTube show Unwell Winter Games in February, with allegations that he threatened crew members, resulting in emotional distress.

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image of Alex Cooper acknowledged that leading a startup has been rewarding.
Source: @alexandracooper/Instagram

Alex Cooper acknowledged that leading a startup has been rewarding.

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A more recent Vanity Fair article claimed Kaplan is “wreaking havoc and making people cry” at Unwell, citing over 40 sources, including current and former employees.

One former employee recounted Kaplan’s inappropriate comments, saying, “I’ve heard him in the office be like to employees, ‘Who did you have s-- with this weekend?’”

Another source expressed that they would “cry every day” at work.

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image of 'Bloomberg' and 'Vanity Fair' published reports alleging Matt Kaplan displayed aggressive behavior toward employees.
Source: MEGA

'Bloomberg' and 'Vanity Fair' published reports alleging Matt Kaplan displayed aggressive behavior toward employees.

Following the publication of these articles, a source close to Cooper informed Us Weekly that the Vanity Fair reporter had “a clear agenda” when writing the story.

The insider added that the reporter failed to include positive feedback from many individuals about Unwell, Kaplan and Cooper.

In light of the ongoing scrutiny, Cooper and Kaplan have maintained a united front. The couple attended the YouTube Brandcast event in New York City on May 13, appearing unaffected by the recent drama.

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