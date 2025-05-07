'Call Her Daddy' Host Alex Cooper Shows Off Butt in Thong Bikini While Jet Skiing in Miami: Photos
"Call Her Daddy" host Alex Cooper ditched her signature comfy studio clothes for a colorful bikini while soaking up the sun in Miami, Fla.
In photos obtained by OK!, the star showed off her fit figure in a orange, yellow and magenta two-piece as she chatted with friends and hit the waves on a jet ski.
Cooper's behind was on full display thanks to her swimsuit's thong-style bottom.
The blonde beauty also wore a life vest while out in the water, in addition to a pair of black sunglasses, small gold hoop earrings, a few gold bracelets and a gold pendant necklace while keeping her hair tied up in a messy bun.
The college soccer player will soon be in New York City, as her Hulu documentary Call Her Alex is set to premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival.
The work will follow "Cooper’s journey from a self-conscious kid growing up in Pennsylvania to building a media empire in just six years, leading up to her first live tour."
The official description continued, "The docuseries promises a more personal, unfiltered look at Cooper’s life, revealing raw and messy moments she had previously kept private."
In a statement upon the announcement, the media personality spilled, "I've shared my life with the Daddy Gang since I started ‘Call Her Daddy’ — but this documentary series takes it even deeper."
"It’s a behind-the-scenes look at the moments that shaped me — the raw, the messy, the personal stuff I’ve never felt comfortable sharing until now," Cooper said. "My hope is that by bringing people along for this part of my journey, they’ll feel both more connected to my life and more empowered in their own."
Cooper expressed more excitement over the project in an April 29 Instagram post.
"What started as a project documenting the Unwell Tour in 2023 has grown into something so much bigger than I could have ever imagined. So many people have worked tirelessly to bring this to life, and I cannot wait to share it with you," she gushed. "The little girl who got picked on for sitting in video editing classes is truly shaking."
"It’s such an honor to be a part of the 2025 TFF — if you will be in NYC tickets are available for purchase now! If not, get ready to stream it on Hulu on June 10 :’)," she added.
The Unwell Hydration founder's podcast launched in 2018 and rapidly grew in popularity, nabbing A-list guest interviews with the likes of Kamala Harris, Khloé Kardashian and Miley Cyrus.