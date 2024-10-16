Alex Cooper's 'Least Favorite' Interview Was 'One That Never Aired' With 'a Male Actor' Who Gave 'Nothing'
Alex Cooper has interviewed tons of stars — but one man sticks out in particular when she thinks of her worst experience with a guest on "Call Her Daddy."
In a new interview published Wednesday, October 16, the 30-year-old reflected on the success of her podcast in the six years since the show's first episode aired in 2018.
While speaking with a news publication, Cooper was asked to name the worst celebrity she ever had join her podcast — though the blonde beauty stayed a bit mum and wouldn't give away their identity.
"Least favorite is one that never aired, and I can’t say their name," the former Barstool Sports personality revealed. "It was a male actor who just was giving nothing. You could tell he was on a press run."
Recalling her conversation with the actor, Cooper remembered telling him: "'Bro, you don’t want to be here. You aren’t answering any of these questions. Someone put you in this chair you didn’t even know.'"
Out of "mutual respect," Cooper and the unnamed guest decided, "let’s not air this," as she didn't want fans to "come at" the Hollywood star for "not giving anything."
In addition to teasing information about her least favorite interview, Cooper was questioned about who she would rank at the top of her impressive list of conversations with A-list stars.
While it was tough for the famed podcast host to pick just one favorite guest, Cooper gave props to Miley Cyrus for being the first celebrity to "[take] a chance" on her.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"I hadn’t had that gravity of a celebrity on, and she was incredible," the Pennsylvania native admitted.
Additionally, Cooper said: "I will never forget having Jane Fonda on. I was elated that this woman who is such an icon was giving me the time of day."
Continuing to list off famous guests she's had on her show, Cooper gushed: "Christina Aguilera was incredible. Keke Palmer. RuPaul! — I was unwell. Chelsea Handler — someone that I’ve looked up to for so long, and now I’m friends with her."
During her recent magazine profile, the podcaster explained reasoning behind her decision to move "Call Her Daddy" away from Spotify after working with the company exclusively for three years and signing a new deal for a reported $125 million with SiriusXM back in August.
"Something they pitched is, 'We want people to think of Alex Cooper when they think of SiriusXM,' which is exciting," she shared of the satellite radio and online network. "Sirius had the most ability to let me branch out and try new things while still remaining true to my product."
Cooper also noted, "I chose Sirius because there is a lot of opportunity to go to different places and grow 'Call Her Daddy' into something bigger. To see what they’ve done with Howard Stern is incredible."
The Hollywood Reporter interviewed Cooper.