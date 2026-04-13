Alex Cooper Goes Off on 'Passive Aggressive' Alix Earle for Promoting 'Fake Narrative' About Pair's Feud: 'Stop Hiding Behind Other People'
April 13 2026, Updated 1:33 p.m. ET
Alex Cooper has finally broken her silence about her feud with Alix Earle.
The "Call Her Daddy" host, 31, confirmed her "beef" with the influencer, 25, in a Monday, April 13, TikTok video.
“You guys know I don’t usually address this kind of stuff because it feels like a waste of time. And honestly, it’s embarrassing to participate in this," Cooper started. “But I am obviously seeing the videos and I’m getting tagged. I see the DMs, I see the comments. So, at this point, it just feels long overdue.”
The podcaster then directly addressed Earle: “Hey, girl. The passive-aggressive reposts and the ‘likes’ and the commenting on things, I gotta call you out here."
She encouraged the social media star to "get specific" about why she has a problem with her.
“Just say what you gotta say about me," Cooper urged Earle. "There’s no NDA and no one is stopping you. Stop hiding behind other people and just say it yourself. What’s the beef?”
She continued, “I’m really tired of waking up and seeing you using this fake drama to distract from other s--- going online for you. Not interested. I know what happened and so do you. So talk. Unless the fake narrative that you’re creating happens to be way more interesting than the truth. I have nothing to hide when it comes to you and me.”
Cooper ended her video with a fiery call to action directed toward Earle.
"Unless you actually have something to say, I’m out. This is over. Have a good Monday, everyone," she concluded.
Why Are Alix Earle and Alex Cooper Feuding?
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Rumors of a feud between the women first emerged after Earle’s “Hot Mess” podcast was booted from Cooper’s Unwell Network in 2025. In February 2025, a source told an outlet that the influencers were “at odds,” and that there was a “lot of tension” between them.
One insider shared, “They’ve had a lot of drama between them [since] they decided to collaborate on Unwell. They clashed over business, and their friendship is over because of it.”
Alix Earle's Podcast Was Removed From Unwell Network
Another source confirmed at the time that the Dancing With the Stars alum was eager to explore “bigger projects” beyond the podcast space.
“Alix’s dad got more involved in her business decisions and did not like what Unwell was doing. He ultimately thought it ended up not being a smart business move,” the insider added.
Earle reportedly felt “taken advantage of” during her time under Unwell Network and had been “pulling back” from her ties to Cooper for some time.