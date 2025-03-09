Everything to Know About Alex Cooper and Alix Earle's Rumored Feud After Podcast Drama

In a February report, Variety confirmed Alex's Unwell Network officially dropped Alix's "Hot Mess" podcast, with SiriusXM discontinuing its ad sales for the show. The podcast network also gave up all the rights, allowing the host to explore future opportunities.

Unwell Network launched Alix's podcast in September 2023 as a "weekly recap of her life revealing all the in-depth, exclusive details that has everyone watching, talking and wanting more."

"I'm so excited to announce the first of many creators in the Unwell Network's family," Alex said in a statement at the time while promoting "Hot Mess" and Madeline Argy's "Pretty Lonesome." "Alix [Earle] and Madeline [Argy] both have a unique presence that captivates an audience, but I love how they approach content in very different ways… I feel honored to be at a place in my career where I can pass along knowledge and advice for a new generation of creators to flourish."