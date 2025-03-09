Everything to Know About Alex Cooper and Alix Earle's Rumored Feud After Podcast Drama
When Did Alex Cooper and Alix Earle's Feud Rumors Start?
Alex Cooper and Alix Earle's feud rumors started in December 2024. At the time, eagle-eyed fans noticed Unwell Record seemingly stopped promoting the "Hot Mess" podcast on their socials, with Cooper focusing more on Hallie Batchelder's "Extra Dirty" podcast.
In a December 2024 episode of "Hot Mess," Alix's father, TJ Earle, suggested his daughter experienced an issue with a business partner. He cryptically mentioned his job involved "hard conversations" with people undervaluing the 24-year-old social media personality.
Alix Earle Skipped Unwell Network's Super Bowl Party
Months after TJ admitted to feeling unhappy about the circumstances, Alix noticeably skipped Alex's Super Bowl party in New Orleans even though she was also in Louisiana.
Alex Cooper's Network Dropped Alix Earle's 'Hot Mess' Podcast
In a February report, Variety confirmed Alex's Unwell Network officially dropped Alix's "Hot Mess" podcast, with SiriusXM discontinuing its ad sales for the show. The podcast network also gave up all the rights, allowing the host to explore future opportunities.
Unwell Network launched Alix's podcast in September 2023 as a "weekly recap of her life revealing all the in-depth, exclusive details that has everyone watching, talking and wanting more."
"I'm so excited to announce the first of many creators in the Unwell Network's family," Alex said in a statement at the time while promoting "Hot Mess" and Madeline Argy's "Pretty Lonesome." "Alix [Earle] and Madeline [Argy] both have a unique presence that captivates an audience, but I love how they approach content in very different ways… I feel honored to be at a place in my career where I can pass along knowledge and advice for a new generation of creators to flourish."
- Alix Earle Flaunts Her Features in Plunging Swimsuit After Vacationing in St. Barts With Boyfriend Braxton Berrios: Photos
- Monica Lewinsky Suggests Bill Clinton Should Have Resigned or Found a Way Not to 'Throw' Her 'Under the Bus' After Affair Scandal
- Chelsea Handler Reveals She Had Her 'Best One-Night Stand' While in London for the 2012 Olympics: 'Something You Would See in a Movie'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Alex Cooper and Alix Earle Are Reportedly 'at Odds'
Amid the podcast drama, several sources said Alex and Alix are "at odds," with one insider claiming "there's a lot of tension" between the podcasters.
"They've had a lot of drama between them [since] they decided to collaborate on Unwell," one source told Us Weekly. "They clashed over business, and their friendship is over because of it."
An insider also said TJ is involved in the messy situation, explaining, "Alix is working on bigger projects not related to the podcast space. Alix's dad got more involved in her business decisions and did not like what Unwell was doing. He ultimately thought it ended up not being a smart business move."
Alix Earle Announced Her Next Business Venture Amid Podcast Drama
On February 26, Alix uploaded an Instagram video, hyping up her followers with her planned business venture: an investment in a new alcohol brand. Although she reportedly struggled to find the best brand, a label — which "never really took off" despite being around for a while — approached her in the summer of 2024.
"But I was obsessed with it," Alix confessed. "So I said, 'Let me explore this,' and didn't really think anything would come of it... but I [decided to invest] in this company."
She continued, "The other cool part of this is it could completely fail. It's scary... there's a lot that goes into it and [starting something new] is scary, but I believe in it. I believe in the team and the product and I'm very excited."
Alix Earle Seemingly Addressed the News on TikTok
In a TikTok video shared on February 28, Alix appeared to have indirectly addressed the recent development by saying her week had been "meh."
"Obviously, there's been a lot of chatter online this week about me and work. And I also have no idea what's going on," she added in the "update of the week" clip.