Alex Murdaugh's Attorneys Demand Raw Cellphone Data Used to Build Murder Timeline Ahead of Retrial

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Alex Murdaugh's attorneys are demanding raw cellphone data, which they say is crucial to examining the murder timeline used against him. The request comes as prepares for a retrial in the killings of his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul Murdaugh.

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Defense Wants Raw Phone Data

Source: MEGA Alex Murdaugh's attorney's filled a motion for phone data on September 28.

In a motion filed September 28, Alex's legal team asked a South Carolina judge to force prosecutors to turn over cellphone extraction files from devices collected during the investigation, per FITSNews. "The defense has the reports [from Maggie and Paul's phones]," the motion states. "It does not have the data." Alex's attorneys say their own expert needs the original files to examine metadata, system records, and potentially deleted information.

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Cellphones Were Key Evidence in Murder Trial

Source: @MAGGIEMURDAUGH/FACEBOOK Both Paul and Maggie Murdaugh's cellphone data played a role in the timeline presented during Alex Murdaugh's trial.

Cellphone data played a major role in the prosecution's case during Alex's 2023 murder trial. Paul's phone contained the kennel video that placed his father at the Moselle property shortly before Maggie and Paul were killed on June 7, 2021. Alex had previously denied being at the property in the moments leading up to the killings. Investigators also relied on information from Maggie's phone, including screen activity, step data, and changes in its orientation, to help establish what happened before the murders.

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Attorneys Cite Earlier Data Concerns

Source: MEGA Alex Murdaugh's defense team argued that evidence was turned over too late during the 2023 trial.

The latest filing also raises concerns about when cellphone evidence was provided during the original trial. According to Alex's attorneys, an approximately 81-gigabyte extraction from Alex's phone was turned over on January 30, 2023, which was one day before a SLED cellphone examiner began testifying. The defense says it formally requested the additional extraction files on September 21 and asked prosecutors to respond by September 25. The motion claims no response had been received when the filing was submitted.

Alex Murdaugh's Retrial Set for 2027

Source: @MAGGIEMURDAUGH/FACEBOOK Alex Murdaugh's retrial is scheduled to begin in April 2027.