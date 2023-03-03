Alex Murdaugh Jury Reaches Unanimous Verdict In Double Murder Trial

As OK! previously reported, the disbarred attorney initially told law enforcement he was not near the kennels the night of his family's murders, but video footage captured at 8:44 p.m. on June 7, 2021, proved he had been lying.

"I wasn’t thinking clearly. I don’t think I was capable of reason, and I lied about being down there, and I’m so sorry that I did," Alex later confirmed to the court, adding that despite his dishonesty, "I didn't shoot my wife or my son, anytime, ever."

During the trial, he was also questioned on whether or not "high velocity blood splatters" could have gotten on his shirt "from shooting Maggie and Paul," to which he responded that he was "nowhere near" his wife and child when they were shot.