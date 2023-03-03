Alex Murdaugh Jury Reaches Unanimous Verdict In Double Murder Trial
A 12-person jury unanimously agreed that disgraced former attorney Alex Murdaugh was guilty of killing his wife and son after a grueling six week trial.
Alex was accused of the brutal double murder after Maggie Murdaugh, 52, and their son, Paul, 22, were both found dead near the dog kennels on the embattled lawyer's sprawling South Carolina estate on June 7, 2021. He faces life in prison without the possibility of parole.
As OK! previously reported, the disbarred attorney initially told law enforcement he was not near the kennels the night of his family's murders, but video footage captured at 8:44 p.m. on June 7, 2021, proved he had been lying.
"I wasn’t thinking clearly. I don’t think I was capable of reason, and I lied about being down there, and I’m so sorry that I did," Alex later confirmed to the court, adding that despite his dishonesty, "I didn't shoot my wife or my son, anytime, ever."
During the trial, he was also questioned on whether or not "high velocity blood splatters" could have gotten on his shirt "from shooting Maggie and Paul," to which he responded that he was "nowhere near" his wife and child when they were shot.
The time it took for Alex to call 911 call after arriving at the kennels also sparked suspicion throughout the lengthy murder investigation. GPS data from his vehicle confirmed he called emergency services less than 20 seconds after pulling up to the scene of the crime.
"Nineteen seconds. Is that enough time for a surprised human being to come across that scene, process what they are seeing, get out of the car, go over there, check both their bodies then call 911?" Assistant Attorney General Creighton Waters argued to the jury. "The reason why it’s so quick is because he knew exactly what scene he was going to find."
The convicted murderer will return to court for sentencing on Friday, March 3.
He is also set to face trial for 99 other financial crime related charges sometime in the future.
