Alex Murdaugh Retrial Rocked by Grand Jury Probe Into Alleged Crime Scene Manipulation

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Ahead of Alex Murdaugh's retrial in the 2021 double murder of his wife and son, investigators with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) are probing an alleged cover-up surrounding the crime scene, according to a new report.

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Subpoenas Have Reportedly Been Issued

Source: LAW&CRIME NETWORK/YOUTUBE; MEGA The South Carolina Supreme Court overturned Alex Murdaugh’s double murder conviction.

Investigators have reportedly conducted several interviews with individuals believed to know about an alleged cover-up, Fit News reported on Friday, September 25. The South Carolina statewide grand jury, led by Murdaugh prosecutor Creighton Waters, reportedly issued subpoenas in tandem with the investigation and has had conversations with multiple subjects in connection.

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Police Chief Reportedly in Question

Source: Court TV Yemassee Police Chief Greg Alexander was reportedly subpoenaed amid the probe into the alleged crime scene cover-up.

The outlet reported that Yemassee Police Chief Greg Alexander was among those subpoenaed. The police officer, who is described as a "long-time friend" of Murdaugh, made headlines in May 2022 for reportedly receiving a $5,000 check from Murdaugh following the murders, per WSAV. At the time, Alexander claimed the money was intended as a loan for his parents, but had been "passed through" him. Sources familiar with the investigation told the outlet that witnesses have testified to seeing the murder weapons – guns that have never been recovered – in Alexander's possession. Alexander's lawyer, Joe McCulloch, called the allegations against his client "absurd." "They need to stop chasing fictional rabbits and start preparing for trial," McCulloch said in a statement to the outlet, comparing prosecutors’ inquiries about Alexander to dragging a "dead fox" across the road in an effort to throw hunting predators off the scent.

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Alex Murdaugh's Conviction Was Overturned

Source: MEGA; Unsplash Maggie and Paul Murdaugh were murdered at the family's home near Islandton, S.C.

As OK! previously reported, the South Carolina Supreme Court ruled in May that Alex would be retried for the murders of his wife, Maggie Murdaugh, and their son, Paul Murdaugh, who were fatally shot on the family’s Colleton County hunting property in 2021. Alex was convicted of two counts of murder and sentenced to two life terms in prison after a six-week trial in Walterboro in 2023.

Alex Murdaugh Tenatively Scheduled for Second Trial in April 2027

Source: Court TV Alex Murdaugh's second trial is tentatively scheduled for April 2027.