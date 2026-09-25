Alex Murdaugh Retrial Rocked by Grand Jury Probe Into Alleged Crime Scene Manipulation
Sept. 25 2026, Published 6:36 p.m. ET
Ahead of Alex Murdaugh's retrial in the 2021 double murder of his wife and son, investigators with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) are probing an alleged cover-up surrounding the crime scene, according to a new report.
Subpoenas Have Reportedly Been Issued
Investigators have reportedly conducted several interviews with individuals believed to know about an alleged cover-up, Fit News reported on Friday, September 25.
The South Carolina statewide grand jury, led by Murdaugh prosecutor Creighton Waters, reportedly issued subpoenas in tandem with the investigation and has had conversations with multiple subjects in connection.
Police Chief Reportedly in Question
The outlet reported that Yemassee Police Chief Greg Alexander was among those subpoenaed. The police officer, who is described as a "long-time friend" of Murdaugh, made headlines in May 2022 for reportedly receiving a $5,000 check from Murdaugh following the murders, per WSAV.
At the time, Alexander claimed the money was intended as a loan for his parents, but had been "passed through" him.
Sources familiar with the investigation told the outlet that witnesses have testified to seeing the murder weapons – guns that have never been recovered – in Alexander's possession.
Alexander's lawyer, Joe McCulloch, called the allegations against his client "absurd."
"They need to stop chasing fictional rabbits and start preparing for trial," McCulloch said in a statement to the outlet, comparing prosecutors’ inquiries about Alexander to dragging a "dead fox" across the road in an effort to throw hunting predators off the scent.
- Shocking Twist: Killer Alex Murdaugh to Be Re-Tried for Murders of Wife and Son in Bombshell Court Ruling
- Alex Murdaugh Slaps Ex-Court Clerk With Lawsuit After She's Accused of Causing Unfair Double-Murder Trial
- Where Is Buster Murdaugh Now? Inside His Life After His Dad Alex Murdaugh's Double Murder Convictions Were Overturned
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Alex Murdaugh's Conviction Was Overturned
As OK! previously reported, the South Carolina Supreme Court ruled in May that Alex would be retried for the murders of his wife, Maggie Murdaugh, and their son, Paul Murdaugh, who were fatally shot on the family’s Colleton County hunting property in 2021.
Alex was convicted of two counts of murder and sentenced to two life terms in prison after a six-week trial in Walterboro in 2023.
Alex Murdaugh Tenatively Scheduled for Second Trial in April 2027
In February, Alex's legal team argued at a hearing that he deserved a retrial, claiming the clerk of court improperly influenced the jury and that the judge should not have been allowed his financial crimes to be brought up.
“Colleton County Clerk of Court Rebecca Hill placed her fingers on the scales of justice, thereby denying Murdaugh his right to a fair trial by an impartial jury,” read the Supreme Court ruling on May 13.
Alex, who remains behind bars as he serves a 40-year sentence for financial crimes, is tentatively scheduled to face a second trial in April 2027.