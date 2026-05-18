Alex Murdaugh Slaps Ex-Court Clerk With Lawsuit After She's Accused of Causing Unfair Double-Murder Trial
May 18 2026, Updated 1:27 p.m. ET
Alex Murdaugh ignited a new legal battle against former court clerk Rebecca "Becky" Hill after the Supreme Court ruled she's to blame for the disgraced South Carolina attorney's double-murder conviction to be overturned last week.
In court documents obtained by a news outlet on Monday, May 18, Murdaugh filed a lawsuit against Hill for allegedly causing an unfair trial against him in order to secure a book deal for profits.
Per the legal filing, Murdaugh accused Hill of secretly working with jurors during his 2023 double-murder trial, allegedly urging them not to be "fooled," "confused," or "convinced" by his emotional testimony and persuading them to decide on a guilty verdict.
Murdaugh Court Clerk Accused of Meeting With Lead Juror in Bathroom
Murdaugh sued the former court clerk after the Supreme Court also alleged Hill denied his right to a fair trial by tampering with the jury.
Upon suing Hill, Murdaugh claimed she repeatedly had private conversations with the lead juror — once allegedly inside of a single-occupancy bathroom — and encouraged jurors to watch the defendant’s body language closely as he testified.
Murdaugh Murder Jurors Told They'd All Get Famous After Verdict
Hill is also accused of making jurors act quickly by insisting deliberations “shouldn’t take us long.” She supposedly even told jurors they’d all get famous after the verdict.
Murdaugh’s lawsuit alleged Hill was eager for jurors to deliver a guilty verdict in order to sell more copies of her book about the trial, titled Behind the Doors of Justice.
- Convicted Murderer Alex Murdaugh Denied New Trial After Claiming Court Clerk Influenced Jury
- Alex Murdaugh Juror Claims Court Clerk 'Made It Seem Like' Former Lawyer Was 'Already Guilty' During Trial
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Alex Murdaugh Serving 40-Year Sentence for Financial Crimes
The court documents also call out Hill’s 2024 criminal case, citing her reassignment from office and guilty plea to perjury, obstruction of justice and misconduct in office after prosecutors accused her of providing media sealed evidence from the trial.
Murdaugh — who remains in prison serving a 40-year sentence for financial crimes after admittedly stealing millions from clients — claimed he suffered a financial setback of at least $600,000 in legal fees and had his right to a fair trial ruined as a result of Hill’s actions.
Despite having his double-murder convictions overturned, Murdaugh remains the prime suspect in the killings of his wife, Maggie, and youngest son, Paul, in 2021.
The mother-son duo was discovered dead with multiple gunshot wounds on June 7, 2021. The father-of-two claimed he found them unresponsive at their family hunting estate in Islandton, S.C., however, he was later arrested and charged with their vicious slayings.