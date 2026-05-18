Alex Murdaugh Slaps Ex-Court Clerk With Lawsuit After She's Accused of Causing Unfair Double-Murder Trial

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Murdaugh Court Clerk Accused of Meeting With Lead Juror in Bathroom

Source: Court TV/YouTube Alex Murdaugh was previously found guilty or murdering his wife, Maggie, and youngest son, Paul.

Murdaugh sued the former court clerk after the Supreme Court also alleged Hill denied his right to a fair trial by tampering with the jury. Upon suing Hill, Murdaugh claimed she repeatedly had private conversations with the lead juror — once allegedly inside of a single-occupancy bathroom — and encouraged jurors to watch the defendant’s body language closely as he testified.

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Murdaugh Murder Jurors Told They'd All Get Famous After Verdict

Source: Maggie Murdaugh/Facebook Maggie and Paul Murdaugh were found dead with several gunshot wounds outside of their South Carolina home.

Hill is also accused of making jurors act quickly by insisting deliberations “shouldn’t take us long.” She supposedly even told jurors they’d all get famous after the verdict. Murdaugh’s lawsuit alleged Hill was eager for jurors to deliver a guilty verdict in order to sell more copies of her book about the trial, titled Behind the Doors of Justice.

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Alex Murdaugh Serving 40-Year Sentence for Financial Crimes

Source: Maggie Murdaugh/Facebook Alex Murdaugh insists he did not kill his wife and their son.

The court documents also call out Hill’s 2024 criminal case, citing her reassignment from office and guilty plea to perjury, obstruction of justice and misconduct in office after prosecutors accused her of providing media sealed evidence from the trial. Murdaugh — who remains in prison serving a 40-year sentence for financial crimes after admittedly stealing millions from clients — claimed he suffered a financial setback of at least $600,000 in legal fees and had his right to a fair trial ruined as a result of Hill’s actions.

Source: Court TV/YouTube Alex Murdaugh is still serving a 40-year sentence for financial crimes after having his double-murder convictions overturned.