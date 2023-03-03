Alex Murdaugh Declares He's 'Innocent' After Sentenced To Life In Prison For Murdering His Wife & Son, Judge Labels Him A 'Monster'

Judge Clifton Newman said the trial was "one of the most troubling cases" for him as a judge.

"It is also particularly troubling, Mr. Murdaugh, because as a member of the legal community ... we have seen each other at various occasions throughout the years," Newman said. "And it was especially heartbreaking for me to see you go, in the media, as a grieving father who lost a wife and son to being the person indicted and convicted of killing them."

He added, "You have engaged in duplicitous conduct here in the courtroom, here on the witness stand, and as established by the testimony, throughout the time leading from the time of the indictment and prior to the time of the indictment to this point in time."