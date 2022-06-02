Alex Rodriguez & Girlfriend Kathryne Padgett Go On Public Date, Onlooker Claims His New Lady 'Looks Kind Of Crazy'

Yikes! Earlier this year, Alex Rodriguez and bodybuilding competitor Kathryne "Kat" Padgett sparked rumors of a budding romance as they began attending a multitude of NBA games together, but at their most recent outing on May 25, his new flame made it clear they're an item.

According to a Page Six eyewitness at the Miami Heat basketball game, Padgett was "very touchy" with the athlete, though he didn't do much to reciprocate her physical affections.