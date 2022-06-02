Alex Rodriguez & Girlfriend Kathryne Padgett Go On Public Date, Onlooker Claims His New Lady 'Looks Kind Of Crazy'
Yikes! Earlier this year, Alex Rodriguez and bodybuilding competitor Kathryne "Kat" Padgett sparked rumors of a budding romance as they began attending a multitude of NBA games together, but at their most recent outing on May 25, his new flame made it clear they're an item.
According to a Page Six eyewitness at the Miami Heat basketball game, Padgett was "very touchy" with the athlete, though he didn't do much to reciprocate her physical affections.
"She’s definitely way more touchy than [he is]. She gets really close to his face while talking and smiling," the onlooker spilled. "She looks kind of crazy and over-the-top."
The dad-of-two, 46, hasn't confirmed the relationship, but he has left several fire emojis in the comments section of her Instagram posts.
Us Weekly reported that the former shortstop is "really into" the Dallas-based 25-year-old, but they "haven’t put a title on their relationship yet and aren’t going around telling their friends they’re official."
ALEX RODRIGUEZ EMBARKS ON SELF-HELP JOURNEY AFTER EX JENNIFER LOPEZ ANNOUNCES ENGAGEMENT
"They never get bored together and have a lot of fun," added the insider. "Sparks are flying." But despite their "great chemistry," the source insisted they're in no rush to publicly address the speculation.
This is Rodriguez's first public romance since he and Jennifer Lopez, 52, broke off their engagement in April 2021. And though the "Love Don't Cost a Thing" crooner got engaged to Ben Affleck, 49, a few months ago, a source told OK! that the MLB broadcaster will always have a thing for his ex, and since they still have a few business ventures together, he sees her from time to time, so he's never given up hope on a reconciliation.
"Jen is civil to Alex, but she’d prefer to stick to business and sort out the financial stuff as soon as possible. She doesn’t want to be enemies, but she’s not looking for a deep friendship, either," explained the source. "He believes Jen might start to miss what they had together, but she’s ready to put him in her rearview mirror."