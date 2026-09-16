PHOTOS Alexandra Daddario Flaunts Her Slim Figure in Blue and White Bikini Amid Andrew Form Divorce: Photos Source: MEGA,@ALEXANDRADADDARIO / INSTAGRAM Alexandra Daddario shared a series of stunning photos from her latest vacation. Olivia Callanan Sept. 16 2026, Published 3:23 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Alexandra Daddario wasn't afraid to show some skin! The actress gave fans a glimpse of her vacation with a series of photos shared via her Instagram on Wednesday, September 16, as she soaked up the last days of summer. "Vacation details," she captioned the post.

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Source: @ALEXANDRADADDARIO / INSTAGRAM Alexandra Daddario wowed in a blue-and-white bikini as she posed in a lounge chair.

Daddario looked stunning as she lay on a lounge chair in a gingham blue-and-white bikini that showed off her slim waist as she propped herself up on her forearm. Leaving her brown hair down in a side part, she posed for the camera as the armrest strategically covered her body, so as not to reveal too much, before she turned onto her stomach for another seductive snap. As the carousel continued, The White Lotus star posed for a sultry mirror selfie in a flattering floor-length floral dress that featured a cut-out at her midsection, also including a close-up of her face and a shot of the picturesque landscape.

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Alexandra Daddario's Fans Were Obsessed

Source: @ALEXANDRADADDARIO / INSTAGRAM One fan told Alexandra Daddario that she looked 'seriously gorgeous.'

Her fans gushed over the upload which has accumulated over 350K likes. One social media user said Daddario is the "woman of my dreams." "You're not allowed to look so good effortlessly," commented another. A third wrote, "Wow Beautiful," as a fourth told her, "You look seriously gorgeous." "Husband fumbled af," a fifth claimed about her ex-husband, Andrew Form.

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Alexandra Daddario Split From Andrew Form

Source: @ALEXANDRADADDARIO / INSTAGRAM Alexandra Daddario filed for a divorce in February 2026.

Form and Daddario called it quits after more than three years together. A representative for the actress, 40, confirmed the split in a statement to People, saying, "Alexandra Daddario and Andrew Form have made the decision to end their marriage." "The decision was made with love and respect," the statement continued. "They will continue to co-parent their child together and appreciate privacy as they navigate this transition." Daddario and Form, 57, tied the knot in June 2022, after meeting in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic while in New York City. The former couple shares a son, while Daddario was also stepmom to Form's two children, Rowan and Julian, whom he shares with his ex-wife Jordana Brewster.

Alexandra Daddario's Path to Motherhood

Source: @ALEXANDRADADDARIO / INSTAGRAM Alexandra Daddario was 'overjoyed' when she found out she was pregnant with her son.