Alexandra Daddario Flaunts Her Slim Figure in Blue and White Bikini Amid Andrew Form Divorce: Photos
Sept. 16 2026, Published 3:23 p.m. ET
Alexandra Daddario wasn't afraid to show some skin!
The actress gave fans a glimpse of her vacation with a series of photos shared via her Instagram on Wednesday, September 16, as she soaked up the last days of summer.
"Vacation details," she captioned the post.
Daddario looked stunning as she lay on a lounge chair in a gingham blue-and-white bikini that showed off her slim waist as she propped herself up on her forearm.
Leaving her brown hair down in a side part, she posed for the camera as the armrest strategically covered her body, so as not to reveal too much, before she turned onto her stomach for another seductive snap.
As the carousel continued, The White Lotus star posed for a sultry mirror selfie in a flattering floor-length floral dress that featured a cut-out at her midsection, also including a close-up of her face and a shot of the picturesque landscape.
Alexandra Daddario's Fans Were Obsessed
Her fans gushed over the upload which has accumulated over 350K likes.
One social media user said Daddario is the "woman of my dreams."
"You're not allowed to look so good effortlessly," commented another.
A third wrote, "Wow Beautiful," as a fourth told her, "You look seriously gorgeous."
"Husband fumbled af," a fifth claimed about her ex-husband, Andrew Form.
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Alexandra Daddario Split From Andrew Form
Form and Daddario called it quits after more than three years together.
A representative for the actress, 40, confirmed the split in a statement to People, saying, "Alexandra Daddario and Andrew Form have made the decision to end their marriage."
"The decision was made with love and respect," the statement continued. "They will continue to co-parent their child together and appreciate privacy as they navigate this transition."
Daddario and Form, 57, tied the knot in June 2022, after meeting in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic while in New York City.
The former couple shares a son, while Daddario was also stepmom to Form's two children, Rowan and Julian, whom he shares with his ex-wife Jordana Brewster.
Alexandra Daddario's Path to Motherhood
As previously reported by OK!, Daddario suffered a miscarriage while trying to get pregnant.
In 2024, she shared she was "overjoyed" at the news of her pregnancy.
"Well, I had been pregnant," she added. "I had loss."
"It’s long and complicated, so I don’t want to be too specific," she continued. "Those kinds of losses and trauma are very hard to explain unless you’ve been through them. I really relate to all the women who have been through those kinds of things in a way that I didn’t understand fully before. It’s very, very painful."