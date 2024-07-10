'Overjoyed' Alexandra Daddario Expecting Baby No. 1 With Husband Andrew Form After Pregnancy 'Loss'

Alexandra Daddario is finally sharing the news that she's expecting her first child with husband Andrew Form after experiencing a pregnancy loss.

While speaking to Vogue, she said she's "overjoyed" at the news.

"Well, I had been pregnant,” she said. “I had loss.”

“It’s long and complicated, so I don’t want to be too specific,” she continued. “Those kinds of losses and trauma are very hard to explain unless you’ve been through them. I really relate to all the women who have been through those kinds of things in a way that I didn’t understand fully before. It’s very, very painful.”