'Overjoyed' Alexandra Daddario Expecting Baby No. 1 With Husband Andrew Form After Pregnancy 'Loss'
Alexandra Daddario is finally sharing the news that she's expecting her first child with husband Andrew Form after experiencing a pregnancy loss.
While speaking to Vogue, she said she's "overjoyed" at the news.
"Well, I had been pregnant,” she said. “I had loss.”
“It’s long and complicated, so I don’t want to be too specific,” she continued. “Those kinds of losses and trauma are very hard to explain unless you’ve been through them. I really relate to all the women who have been through those kinds of things in a way that I didn’t understand fully before. It’s very, very painful.”
The outlet revealed The White Lotus star kept her pregnancy hidden for six months. Now, she's happy the secret is out in the open.
“I want to be able to not have to hide and have someone print a photo of me eating a bagel at the bodega,” she shared, adding that her Mayfair Witches castmates quickly figured it out.
“I was on set, and I was throwing up and having make-out scenes with my costars right after,” she revealed. “By week five, I was like, There’s no way I’m going to be able to hide this.”
“I was like, If I tell my job that I’m pregnant, I’m going to get a lot of time off to go throw up in peace,” she added, noting that didn't exactly happen. “[However] I have wonderful costars who have kids, and everyone was very understanding about making out with a nauseous, vomiting girl.”
The 38-year-old star and Form, 55, who was previously married to Jordana Brewster, whom he shares sons Rowan and Julian with, got married in 2022.
The brunette beauty previously gushed about her meet-cute with her hubby.
"We did actually have our first date right next door at the Greenwich Hotel and totally locked down for COVID," she told Willie Geist in 2023. "I think we were the only people. And then on our second date, we did the same thing at the hotel because there was nowhere to go. And we just took over the Greenwich Hotel."
Daddario, whose taken on the role of stepmom to Form's kids, has previously spoken about motherhood.
"I've always wanted to be a mom and be married," she explained at the time. "I think from when I was young, I've never been scared of monogamy or settling down or anything like that."