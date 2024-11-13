Alexandra Daddario Proudly Shares Photo of Her 'Magical Little Baby' and Postpartum Body 6 Days After Giving Birth
Actress Alexandra Daddario is proudly putting her postpartum body and her bundle of joy on display!
On the morning of Wednesday, November 13, the new mom uploaded a makeup-free selfie that pictured her and husband Andrew Form's little one laying on her chest while wearing a white striped shirt and beige pants.
The White Lotus alum, 38, donned just a bandeau top and light gray shorts in the snap.
"I play a witch on TV and gave birth on Halloween, but nothing could have prepared me for the magic, and scares, of postpartum," she captioned the upload. "THIS is what it looks like for me 6 days after giving birth to my magical little baby."
"Women’s bodies are amazing and I’ve never felt more proud of mine," Daddario continued. "So much love to all the new moms out there leaning into their new powers (and new @fridamom undies)! #fridamompartner."
This is the second picture the Baywatch star uploaded of the tot, as she also posted one of the baby wrapped in hospital blankets with a few pieces of candy on top of them on the day they were born.
"I thought this was a weird bowl of candy," she quipped of the shot.
The brunette beauty first shared news of her pregnancy with Vogue in July, revealing she suffered a miscarriage beforehand.
"It’s long and complicated, so I don’t want to be too specific. Those kinds of losses and trauma are very hard to explain unless you’ve been through them," Daddario said of the pregnancy loss. "I really relate to all the women who have been through those kinds of things in a way that I didn’t understand fully before. It’s very, very painful."
The Emmy nominee's interview was published when she was six months along.
"I want to be able to not have to hide and have someone print a photo of me eating a bagel at the bodega," she explained of her decision to finally make the reveal.
Daddario noted that her Mayfair Witches costars knew she was expecting months before the public did.
"I was on set, and I was throwing up and having make-out scenes with my costars right after," the actress recalled. "By week five, I was like, 'There’s no way I’m going to be able to hide this.'"
"I was like, 'If I tell my job that I’m pregnant, I’m going to get a lot of time off to go throw up in peace,'" joked the new mom. "[However] I have wonderful costars who have kids, and everyone was very understanding about making out with a nauseous, vomiting girl."