or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Babies > Alexandra Daddario
OK LogoBABIES

Alexandra Daddario Proudly Shares Photo of Her 'Magical Little Baby' and Postpartum Body 6 Days After Giving Birth

Photo of Alexandra Daddario
Source: mega

New mom Alexandra Daddario is documenting her postpartum journey and parenthood.

By:

Nov. 13 2024, Published 11:47 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Actress Alexandra Daddario is proudly putting her postpartum body and her bundle of joy on display!

On the morning of Wednesday, November 13, the new mom uploaded a makeup-free selfie that pictured her and husband Andrew Form's little one laying on her chest while wearing a white striped shirt and beige pants.

Article continues below advertisement
alexandra daddario postpartum body baby days after giving birth
Source: @alexandradaddario/instagram

First-time mom Alexandra Daddario posted a photo of her newborn baby and her postpartum body.

Article continues below advertisement

The White Lotus alum, 38, donned just a bandeau top and light gray shorts in the snap.

"I play a witch on TV and gave birth on Halloween, but nothing could have prepared me for the magic, and scares, of postpartum," she captioned the upload. "THIS is what it looks like for me 6 days after giving birth to my magical little baby."

Article continues below advertisement
alexandra daddario postpartum body baby days after giving birth
Source: @alexandradaddario/instagram

The tot, whose name has yet to be revealed, was born on October 31.

Article continues below advertisement

"Women’s bodies are amazing and I’ve never felt more proud of mine," Daddario continued. "So much love to all the new moms out there leaning into their new powers (and new @fridamom undies)! #fridamompartner."

This is the second picture the Baywatch star uploaded of the tot, as she also posted one of the baby wrapped in hospital blankets with a few pieces of candy on top of them on the day they were born.

"I thought this was a weird bowl of candy," she quipped of the shot.

Article continues below advertisement
alexandra daddario postpartum body baby days after giving birth
Source: mega

The TV star and film producer Andrew Form, 52, married in 2022.

MORE ON:
Alexandra Daddario

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The brunette beauty first shared news of her pregnancy with Vogue in July, revealing she suffered a miscarriage beforehand.

"It’s long and complicated, so I don’t want to be too specific. Those kinds of losses and trauma are very hard to explain unless you’ve been through them," Daddario said of the pregnancy loss. "I really relate to all the women who have been through those kinds of things in a way that I didn’t understand fully before. It’s very, very painful."

Article continues below advertisement

The Emmy nominee's interview was published when she was six months along.

"I want to be able to not have to hide and have someone print a photo of me eating a bagel at the bodega," she explained of her decision to finally make the reveal.

Article continues below advertisement
alexandra daddario postpartum body baby days after giving birth
Source: @alexandradaddario/instagram

The actress revealed she suffered a miscarriage before getting pregnant again.

Article continues below advertisement

Daddario noted that her Mayfair Witches costars knew she was expecting months before the public did.

"I was on set, and I was throwing up and having make-out scenes with my costars right after," the actress recalled. "By week five, I was like, 'There’s no way I’m going to be able to hide this.'"

"I was like, 'If I tell my job that I’m pregnant, I’m going to get a lot of time off to go throw up in peace,'" joked the new mom. "[However] I have wonderful costars who have kids, and everyone was very understanding about making out with a nauseous, vomiting girl."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.