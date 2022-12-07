Alexia Nepola Reveals All About Her 'RHOM' Wedding Party & Drama-Filled Fifth Season
There's no Housewife more real than Alexia Nepola.
After losing her beloved mother on the day she was supposed have her wedding last year, The Real Housewives of Miami star returned for season five of the hit Peacock series more resilient and honest than ever before.
Nepola spoke exclusively with OK! about the ups and downs of filming her wedding celebration with husband Todd Nepola, finally being able to watch the show after a difficult season four and where she currently stands with frenemy Guerdy Abraira.
"For us, that was the most important thing — just he and I alone in St. Barts exchanging vows. Just really making it about him and I because that's what we needed," the Alexia + Frankie's Beauty Bar owner said of their December 2021 elopement, which took place ahead of their big party on the reality show.
The newlyweds, who will celebrate their one-year anniversary on December 15, had to put their big wedding plans on hold after the tragic loss of her mother in August of 2021 — something that made filming in general a tough experience. "It was such a difficult time in my life," she explains of shooting last season. "That's why I couldn't watch the show. I couldn't relive that pain. That's how bad it was."
Despite their lavish April wedding party, in which they were on a boat surrounded by loved ones, Nepola explained it didn't feel as glamorous as it looked.
"Honestly it was a lot," she said of being the bride at the huge event where Larsa Pippen and Lisa Hochstein got into a huge fight about finances. "On top of it I hear that the girls are fighting about mortgages! So I'm like, what? I'm like, these women know what it is like to be me on this day. [Can't they] just be happy and grateful?"
Another added element to the drama? Her continued rift with Abraira, which occurred while planning her original wedding date last year. For this year's shindig, she ended up going with another party planner after the two had a fallout.
"I originally thought we were going to be great friends," she said of getting to know the wedding planner last season. "I'm sorry that it [the wedding] got in the way. Maybe she did treat me like a client. I was making all of these excuses for her. But now after I see what I'm seeing [this season], I'm the one that feels used."
"For whatever reason, she continues to pick on me throughout the season," the businesswoman said of Abraira, though she did add the event stylist is "amazing at what she does."
The Real Housewives of Miami streams Thursday December 8, on Peacock.