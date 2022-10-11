'RHOM' Breakout Star Guerdy Abraira Reveals Highly Anticipated Season Is 'On Fire,' Teases 'Real' Storylines
Guerdy Abraira has made her mark on reality television — in a pair of beyond fabulous boots! The Real Housewives of Miami star won every Bravo fan over in the Peacock reboot of the series with her tell it like it is attitude and open-hearted vulnerability.
The world-acclaimed party planner sat down exclusively with OK! to chat about the highly anticipated upcoming season, the difficulties of stepping into an already established cast and her role as Global Ambassador for the luxury sustainable shoe brand INGILIZ.
"It's on freaking fire," Abrarira teases of the season to come. "Real true storylines. Organically made. It's not like any of that cheesy stuff. It's real s**t. There's a lot going on with Lisa [Hochstein] and just generally there's a lot going on with everyone."
After the show spent three seasons on the cable network, it went off the air, but the streaming service revived the franchise with many of the same cast members like Alexia Echevarria, Larsa Pippen, Adriana de Moura, Marysol Patton and Hochstein. However, the mother-of-two insists that finding her place in the group was not as difficult as one might think.
"The good news was that they had a long break, about 10 plus years, so it created a newer dynamic amongst themselves actually, because they weren't all keeping in touch like you think they were," she reveals. "It really was a good thing for us newbies like myself, Julia [Lemigova], and Nicole [Martin], because we were able to integrate into the scene. It allowed us to kind of come in a little bit seamlessly."
"But part of the storyline this season is definitely the divide amongst us," she explains. "Just feeling a little bit like, 'Hey, why can't we catch the same break as your old friend over here?' So it definitely plays a role in the newer dynamic for the season to come and a key to some big blowouts that that happen."
Besides starring on the hit reality series, Abrarira is now the face of the Bulgarian luxury shoe company INGILIZ, which specializes in beautifully handcrafted footwear.
"With four decades of family history, being a top brand in their local market and making shoes for Hollywood movie productions and other popular high-end shoe brands, the brand is embracing the new age digital world, online sales and sustainable vision, with the main focus on the American market," she says, adding it's all about "sustainability — the energy they use in their factory is powered by sun panels and they are committed to sustainable production practices."