'RHOM' Breakout Star Guerdy Abraira Reveals Highly Anticipated Season Is 'On Fire,' Teases 'Real' Storylines

"It's on freaking fire," Abrarira teases of the season to come. "Real true storylines. Organically made. It's not like any of that cheesy stuff. It's real s**t. There's a lot going on with Lisa [Hochstein] and just generally there's a lot going on with everyone."

After the show spent three seasons on the cable network, it went off the air, but the streaming service revived the franchise with many of the same cast members like Alexia Echevarria, Larsa Pippen, Adriana de Moura, Marysol Patton and Hochstein. However, the mother-of-two insists that finding her place in the group was not as difficult as one might think.