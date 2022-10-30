Alexia Woods Speaks On How She Makes Over £10,000 A Month Posting Personal Contents On Social Media

When Alexia Woods began posting content on social media, she probably had no idea that she would cover so much ground and begin to earn 6 figures within a short time. Yet, that’s what she’s been able to pull off, simply by uploading personal content across social media platforms like Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, theCHIVE, and OnlyFans.

Currently, Alexia’s social media accounts boast tens of thousands of followers and subscribers on those sites, and she makes over £10,000 a month just by uploading content. Before she took to social media as a side hustle, Alexia worked as a waitress in a restaurant.

In a recent interview, Alexia revealed she started working when she was 14 and worked till when she turned 18 and had to eventually quit the job due to the outbreak of Covid-19. Even while she had her regular office job after her restaurant closed down, Alexia said she never wanted to remain in the rat race for long.