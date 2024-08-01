Alexis Bellino ’s return to RHOC has been among the most controversial in Bravo history due to her dating Housewife Shannon Beador ’s ex John Janssen, which has caused a ton of drama.

While many assumed Janssen started dating Bellino as a means to say on the show, Bellino has come to his defense to explain this is not the case.

“This is one of the [biggest] misconceptions, most aggravating rumors out there about him,” Bellino began by explaining to Carlos King on his “Reality with The King” podcast.

Shockingly, she revealed that Janssen “offered to pay me the full salary that Bravo was gonna pay me not to do the show."

Bellino also addressed Beador claims Janssen did not pay for things during her relationship with them. “…if he's mister ‘doesn't have money’ and 'she pays for things,' he's not gonna do that, number one,” Bellin shared, referring to Beador’s previous claims that Janssen never paid for her during their relationship. “Number two, it's a lie. It's a lie. And [Shannon] says he love-bombed her, he did all this, he did that. How does he love-bomb you if he's broke and doesn't give you anything and you're paying for everything? How does that make sense?”