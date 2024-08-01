Show Me The Money! Alexis Bellino Claims Beau John Janssen Offered to Pay Her Salary If She Didn't Return to 'RHOC'
Alexis Bellino’s return to RHOC has been among the most controversial in Bravo history due to her dating Housewife Shannon Beador’s ex John Janssen, which has caused a ton of drama.
While many assumed Janssen started dating Bellino as a means to say on the show, Bellino has come to his defense to explain this is not the case.
“This is one of the [biggest] misconceptions, most aggravating rumors out there about him,” Bellino began by explaining to Carlos King on his “Reality with The King” podcast.
Shockingly, she revealed that Janssen “offered to pay me the full salary that Bravo was gonna pay me not to do the show."
Bellino also addressed Beador claims Janssen did not pay for things during her relationship with them. “…if he's mister ‘doesn't have money’ and 'she pays for things,' he's not gonna do that, number one,” Bellin shared, referring to Beador’s previous claims that Janssen never paid for her during their relationship. “Number two, it's a lie. It's a lie. And [Shannon] says he love-bombed her, he did all this, he did that. How does he love-bomb you if he's broke and doesn't give you anything and you're paying for everything? How does that make sense?”
Janssen also spoke out on the podcast, addressing claims Beador had made about him only dating her to appear on TV.
“What the vast majority of people out there do not know is that I ended up making the decision saying, 'I'm not gonna film,'" Janssen shared. “Now at the time, I'm with Shannon, I care about her, she wouldn't survive if she didn't have the job, so I was put in a very difficult position and I agreed to film. Then people say I lit up on camera and stuff. I'm shy actually, and I was trying to make the best of it.”
Bellino had similar sentiments to share about her man, noting he is “not a fame w-----.” “He's been asked to do a million interviews,” she elaborated. “The guy said no for, up till now, I mean, he just popped in just now.” Bellino also explained that a red carpet event Janssen attended with her was only done per her request and as a favor to her.
Janssen did point out that even though he is “not on the show,” he is “talked about more than anyone else,” which he finds “pretty surreal.” “They don't know me,” he said of the stars talking about him on RHOC. “I've never even had a conversation with Emily Simpson, for example — and she definitely doesn't like me, but she doesn't know me. And they act as if they do."
Janssen wrapped with saying that he believes his “silence is largely responsible for people hating me and thinking I’m this bad person.” “…all of these things that have been said about me have taken hold as truth over the last four or five years,” he added. “And it's hurt me. It's hurt me.”