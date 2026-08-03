Ali Larter Sizzles in Bikini Alongside Husband Hayes MacArthur During Picturesque Italian Getaway: Photos

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Ali Larter is making the most of a romantic escape with husband Hayes MacArthur. The actress recently shared a collection of vacation photos from the couple's Italian getaway, giving fans a look at stunning coastal views, crystal-clear waters and plenty of effortless summer style. One standout photo showed Larter posing alongside MacArthur aboard a boat with a breathtaking coastal backdrop behind them. The actress wore a classic black bikini with sunglasses, while her husband kept things casual in a light-colored shirt and shades. The smiling couple leaned in close as they posed for the sweet vacation snapshot.

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Source: @alilarter/Instagram Ali Larter shared a series of photos from her romantic Italian vacation with husband Hayes MacArthur.

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Another image captured Larter unwinding on the deck of a yacht beneath a large umbrella. Surrounded by sparkling blue water and rugged hillsides, the peaceful setting made for the perfect summer retreat. Larter also gave fans a closer look at her vacation wardrobe. In another snap, she walked down the yacht's staircase wearing a flowing pale-green sheer cover-up and sunglasses, letting the picturesque seaside scenery steal the show.

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Relaxed Italian Getaway

Source: @alilarter/Instagram The actress showed off her summer style in a black bikini, a sheer cover-up and a patterned mini dress.

Later, the Final Destination star posed inside a stylish restaurant while wearing a fitted blue-and-white patterned mini dress paired with sandals. The vibrant look perfectly matched the relaxed atmosphere of the Italian getaway.

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Larter Opened Up About Her Fitness Routine

Source: @alilarter/Instagram Ali Larter previously revealed she maintains her fitness with morning runs, strength training and a high-protein diet.

Larter, 50, has previously been candid about the work she puts into maintaining her health and fitness. "I'll tell you what. I work really hard, okay? I'm not pretending that I don't," she told People. "I'm up at 4:30 [a.m.] on Mondays. I go for a run. It's only 30 minutes. I try to eat very clean, but I eat. I'm one of those protein mommies. I eat so much protein all day long. It works for me." In addition to her early morning runs, Larter said strength training is an important part of her routine, though she believes confidence matters just as much. "In the end, anytime you have to put on a bathing suit and walk in front of anybody, it's really difficult," she admitted. "When I look around, the sexiest women I know are the women that own it. So part of getting there with Angela is owning it."

Why the Couple Left Hollywood Behind

Source: @alilarter/Instagram Ali Larter and Hayes MacArthur now enjoy a quieter lifestyle in Idaho after leaving Hollywood behind.