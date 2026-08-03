or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Ali Larter
OK LogoNEWS

Ali Larter Sizzles in Bikini Alongside Husband Hayes MacArthur During Picturesque Italian Getaway: Photos

ali larter sizzles bikini hayes macarthur italy
Source: MEGA; @alilarter/Instagram

Ali Larter shared stunning photos from her Italian getaway with husband Hayes MacArthur.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 3 2026, Published 11:52 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Ali Larter is making the most of a romantic escape with husband Hayes MacArthur.

The actress recently shared a collection of vacation photos from the couple's Italian getaway, giving fans a look at stunning coastal views, crystal-clear waters and plenty of effortless summer style.

One standout photo showed Larter posing alongside MacArthur aboard a boat with a breathtaking coastal backdrop behind them. The actress wore a classic black bikini with sunglasses, while her husband kept things casual in a light-colored shirt and shades. The smiling couple leaned in close as they posed for the sweet vacation snapshot.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Ali Larter shared a series of photos from her romantic Italian vacation with husband Hayes MacArthur.
Source: @alilarter/Instagram

Ali Larter shared a series of photos from her romantic Italian vacation with husband Hayes MacArthur.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Another image captured Larter unwinding on the deck of a yacht beneath a large umbrella. Surrounded by sparkling blue water and rugged hillsides, the peaceful setting made for the perfect summer retreat.

Larter also gave fans a closer look at her vacation wardrobe. In another snap, she walked down the yacht's staircase wearing a flowing pale-green sheer cover-up and sunglasses, letting the picturesque seaside scenery steal the show.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @alilarter/Instagram
Article continues below advertisement

Relaxed Italian Getaway

image of The actress showed off her summer style in a black bikini, a sheer cover-up and a patterned mini dress.
Source: @alilarter/Instagram

The actress showed off her summer style in a black bikini, a sheer cover-up and a patterned mini dress.

Later, the Final Destination star posed inside a stylish restaurant while wearing a fitted blue-and-white patterned mini dress paired with sandals.

The vibrant look perfectly matched the relaxed atmosphere of the Italian getaway.

MORE ON:
Ali Larter

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Larter Opened Up About Her Fitness Routine

image of Ali Larter previously revealed she maintains her fitness with morning runs, strength training and a high-protein diet.
Source: @alilarter/Instagram

Ali Larter previously revealed she maintains her fitness with morning runs, strength training and a high-protein diet.

Larter, 50, has previously been candid about the work she puts into maintaining her health and fitness.

"I'll tell you what. I work really hard, okay? I'm not pretending that I don't," she told People. "I'm up at 4:30 [a.m.] on Mondays. I go for a run. It's only 30 minutes. I try to eat very clean, but I eat. I'm one of those protein mommies. I eat so much protein all day long. It works for me."

In addition to her early morning runs, Larter said strength training is an important part of her routine, though she believes confidence matters just as much.

"In the end, anytime you have to put on a bathing suit and walk in front of anybody, it's really difficult," she admitted. "When I look around, the sexiest women I know are the women that own it. So part of getting there with Angela is owning it."

Why the Couple Left Hollywood Behind

image of Ali Larter and Hayes MacArthur now enjoy a quieter lifestyle in Idaho after leaving Hollywood behind.
Source: @alilarter/Instagram

Ali Larter and Hayes MacArthur now enjoy a quieter lifestyle in Idaho after leaving Hollywood behind.

Larter has also shared why she and MacArthur chose to swap Los Angeles for a quieter life in Idaho.

“We fell in love with the beauty of the mountains and their quiet grandness,” the actress told Rue Magazine. “Neither of us had ever lived in a small town before."

She said their new hometown has given them a sense of community they truly appreciate.

"People look out for each other. There’s a real sense of community here and we’re so happy to be a part of it,” she explained.

According to the magazine, both Larter and MacArthur grew up with strong ties to their hometowns before eventually moving to Los Angeles to pursue acting careers. Larter was raised in New Jersey, while MacArthur grew up in Illinois.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.