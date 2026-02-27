or
Hot Photos Alert! See Ali Larter's Sexiest Moments

Source: MEGA; @alilarter/Instagram

Ali Larter has fans going wild over her jaw-dropping looks on and off screen.

Feb. 27 2026, Published 12:05 a.m. ET

What a Stunner

Source: MEGA

Ali Larter looks as stunning as ever at 49.

Ali Larter stunned fans with her timeless beauty at the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards, arriving in a plunging black gown with a thigh-high slit. She completed her look with crystal-embellished high heels.

Red-Hot

Source: MEGA

The 'House on Haunted Hill' actress shares rare bikini photos on Instagram.

The blonde beauty turned up the heat at amfAR Las Vegas 2025 when she showcased her enviable figure in a red body-skimming dress.

Bolder Side

Source: MEGA

Ali Larter also dominates red carpet events with her poise and beauty.

In November 2025, Larter bared her toned midriff at the U.K. premiere of Landman Season 2. She modeled her trim physique in a burgundy number with a matching sheer cape, accessorizing with drop earrings and stacks of rings.

Beautiful in White

Source: MEGA

She has two children.

The Final Destination actress stepped out in New York City in an all-white ensemble ahead of her appearance on Today. She complemented her white mini dress with a matching long coat and burgundy stilettos.

Too Hot!

Source: @alilarter/Instagram

Ali Larter and actor Hayes MacArthur wed in 2009.

In a June 2025 post, Larter put her flawless figure on full display in a teeny red two-piece bikini. She included a lengthy caption that shared her routine that helps her stay in shape while filming Landman.

"For all my ladies out there that work hard to be their best everyday. Let's hear how you do it? I had to shoot a bikini scene for my show last week. Playing a character that is so comfortable in her body drives me. So here's how I prep and what I eat for a day on set," she began.

The former model then shared, "Bed by 11pm and I take magnesium and gaba, wake at 5:30am. Celery juice and coffee and hit the gym by 6. I do a 30 minute intervals run and 10 minutes of core. Shower, dunk my face in ice water, slather with oil cause of my spray tan. Leave for work at 7am. Go through the works and blend out my tan. Another coffee, lemon water, eggs and Turkey bacon."

"Put on Angela's diamond cross which is my suit of armor for this woman. 10 minutes of deep breathing to break down the BS I tell myself and redirect my energy to a calm, confident, and creative state while I look over my material. And then go walk the walk! Let me know how you build your self up to look and feel your best. Xo," she added.

But in a January interview, she admitted she does not like filming bikini scenes for the series.

"I don't think there's an actress alive that's like, 'Woo! Got a bikini scene!'" she told an outlet. "Nobody wants to do it. Those are the hardest for me. I don't enjoy them. It's just part of the story that I'm telling, and I'm an actress, so I get on board. But those are definitely my least favorite."

Larter's character, Angela, is "so physical and loves the spray tans, and the blonde." As a result, she began focusing on "staying in shape for this role and all that comes with it."

"But no matter what, it's like, I've got to spend all this time fighting off my own insecurities, my own anxiety, to be able to put on that bikini and walk into these scenes," she continued.

Time Off

Source: @alilarter/Instagram

Ali Larter and actor Hayes MacArthur exchanged vows at his family estate in Maine.

"🇮🇹 Venice 👉 Florence 👉 Sardinia 🇮🇹," Larter captioned an August 2025 photoset, which included a photo of the bikini-clad mom-of-two on a yacht with her daughter, Vivienne.

All Smiles

Source: @alilarter/Instagram

Ali Larter said she dislikes filming bikini scenes for 'Landman.'

The scream queen offered a warm smile as she welcomed the new year at the beach.

"Leaving 21 in the dust, and running into 2022 with a bright, golden, and positive energy. 💛," the caption read.

Like Mom, Like Daughter

Source: @alilarter/Instagram

She maintains a fit physique for the role.

Larter went twinning with her daughter in a black floral-patterned bikini while soaking up the sun in a May 2020 upload.

She wrote, "Already feels like the dog days of summer."

Some Me Time

Source: @alilarter/Instagram

Ali Larter moved away from Hollywood with her family.

The Heroes star looked radiant as ever while basking in the sun in a July 2018 update. She soaked up some much-needed sunlight in a halter bikini top while keeping herself protected with a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses.

Larter's hot selfie slightly showed the book she was reading, Wabi-Sabi Welcome: Learning to Embrace the Imperfect and Entertain with Thoughtfulness and Ease.

Blooming Mama

Source: @alilarter/Instagram

Ali Larter and her family reside in Idaho.

While pregnant with her second child, Larter slipped into a teeny bikini to match the beauty of the picturesque background during an August 2014 getaway.

