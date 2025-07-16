Alison Brie Roasted for Cutting Husband Dave Franco's Toenails in Public: 'That's Nasty!'

Naturally, the video made its way to social media, with people immediately weighing in.

“Yeah, that’s nasty, Alison,” one user posted on X, while another added, “Doing this for a man in private is also wild…”

“TMI. Some things don’t need to be shared on here, man,” someone else chimed in.

“That’s some nasty fetish s---!” another wrote, clearly grossed out.