Alison Brie Roasted for Cutting Husband Dave Franco's Toenails in Public: 'That's Nasty!'
Alison Brie had the internet gagging after she was spotted cutting her husband Dave Franco’s toenails on a picnic blanket in L.A.'s Griffith Park.
The viral moment went down on Tuesday, July 15, when an eyewitness caught the 42-year-old Community star trimming Franco’s toenails as he casually scrolled through his phone with his foot resting on her lap.
Naturally, the video made its way to social media, with people immediately weighing in.
“Yeah, that’s nasty, Alison,” one user posted on X, while another added, “Doing this for a man in private is also wild…”
“TMI. Some things don’t need to be shared on here, man,” someone else chimed in.
“That’s some nasty fetish s---!” another wrote, clearly grossed out.
While some were disgusted, others weren’t buying that it was real at all — and think the whole thing was staged for publicity.
“Probably just a promo for their latest movie,” one person guessed.
Another explained, “They're both comedians. They tend to do stuff like this, the cameraman is probably even with them.”
“Why can’t people mind their f------ business?” someone shot back.
A user added, “99 percent gotta be a promo for their new movie.”
The upcoming film Together is the couple’s latest project — a horror thriller about a couple named Tim and Millie who move to the country only to find themselves battling not just relationship issues, but an unnatural force that starts threatening their love, lives and even their bodies.
The pair even locked lips in front of their film's poster in Los Angeles as they recreated the billboard.
“The perfect couple in 'the perfect date night horror movie.' TOGETHER. Join us 7.30,” the Instagram post reads.
The movie’s already gotten heat for another reason as it’s currently at the center of a plagiarism lawsuit.
According to Deadline, a complaint was filed claiming Together is “a blatant rip-off” of the 2023 indie film Better Half.
“Both works center around a couple who wake up to find their bodies physically fused together as a metaphor for codependency,” the suit claimed. “The similarities do not end there. Defendants lifted wholesale creative elements, including but not limited to, plot, themes, characters, dialogue, mood, setting, pace and sequence of events.”
Brie and Franco’s legal team have strongly denied the allegations.
In a letter dated May 21 and obtained by Variety, their attorney Nicolas Jampol pushed back, insisting Together was independently created and that any likeness to Better Half is coincidental and based on ideas that aren’t protected by copyright.
“Your client does not own this concept,” Jampol wrote. “Neither do our clients. It is an unprotectable idea, one that predates all of our clients and has been explored in many films, television shows and other fictional works.”
Jampol also pointed out that the two films differ in tone and style as Better Half leans light and comedic, while Together is a darker, more twisted supernatural body horror.
“Together is the opposite of Better Half in almost every way,” he stated.