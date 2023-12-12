Joel McHale Reveals 'Everybody Is Excited' to Make the 'Community' Movie After Filming Setbacks
The gang is headed back to Greendale — just a little later than expected!
Joel McHale, who played the role of Jeff Winger on the hit comedy series Community, exclusively sits down with OK! to discuss a potential timeline for the filming and release of the highly anticipated movie.
"We were supposed to shoot it last summer and that obviously did not happen, but I think it will be this coming summer is when we'll make it," McHale shares. "I mean, everyone is excited to make it and we're making it for Peacock and there will probably be a theatrical is my guess."
"It would be nice to shoot it next summer so it could come out at Christmas," he adds. "That's what I think everyone is hoping and planning on. If that can happen, great."
Community: The Movie was written by creator Dan Harmon and Andrew Guest and will feature a majority of the original cast, including McHale, Donald Glover, Alison Brie, Dani Pudi, Gillian Jacobs, Ken Jeong, Jim Rash and Yvette Nicole Brown — however, Chevy Chase will not be reprising his role as Pierce Hawthorne.
While speaking with the Hollywood Reporter, Guest emphasized the importance of lining up everyone's schedules so the full cast could film at the same time.
"Because the thing that’s going to matter most to me as an audience member or to anybody who loved that show is seeing those people see each other. And they still love each other," he explained earlier this year. "It’s not going to feel the same if you’re shooting them separately at different months in different locations."
Aside from looking forward to working on the long-awaited film, McHale also recently partnered with SNICKERS for a hilarious ad promoting their all-new Hi Protein bars where the It's a Wonderful Knife star feels the burn as he learns how to exercise his taste buds.
"When I saw the script, I was like 'this is super funny,' and then they were totally cool on set and letting us tell a zillion jokes," McHale says, pointing out the trainer in the comedic tv spot is his actual trainer, Spencer.
"When he was above me spotting my little mouth barbell, I was like, 'This is the most wonderful, ridiculous thing I can imagine,'" the Animal Control actor tells the outlet. "It was really funny and I think [it's] a really good way to let people know about the Hi Protein bar."
Through Wednesday, December 13, fans can enter to win a personal training session with McHale and his trainer on the SNICKERS website.