TikToker Alix Earle Joins 'Dancing With the Stars' — See Fans' Mixed Reactions
Alix Earle has been announced as the newest contestant on Dancing With the Stars!
The TikTok icon will be joining Season 34 of the reality television dance competition series this fall — leaving fans of the show with mixed reactions.
Alix Earle Excites Fans With 'DWTS' Announcement
Earle's fanbase was beyond ecstatic to see the blonde beauty appear on the Thursday, May 22, broadcast of Good Morning America, as she joined the morning talk show for an interview ahead of the upcoming season of DWTS. She simultaneously revealed the news via her social media channels.
"Oh this season is going to be good," one admirer declared, as another admitted, "I'm so excited."
"This is absolutely amazing!!!!!" a third supporter exclaimed, while a fourth confessed, "when I tell you I SCREAMED 🙌🔥."
Haters Shade Alix Earle's 'DWTS' Gig
Some haters weren't wowed by Earle's latest venture, as a few questioned whether the influencer deserved a spot on the celebrity competition series.
"For someone who’s on TikTok you would think I would know who this is butttt I don’t 👀🤷🏽♀️," one critic claimed, while a second snubbed, "no idea who this is."
From 'DWTS' Fan to Contestant!
During her appearance on GMA, Earle opened up about how she's been watching DWTS since she was a child.
"This is so surreal," the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model said. "I've always been a fan of Dancing With the Stars. I used to watch it when I was so young with my grandma and she would always say to me, 'you know maybe one day you could be on there.'"
"I was so in love with dance and when this opportunity came to me it was like, 'what can I do next? Where can I take this?'" she explained. "I’m ready to challenge myself. I think it’s going to be a lot of fun. It was an easy yes."
Alix Earle Has Dance Experience
While she's never danced in a ballroom or with a partner, Earle has some experience when it comes to following choreography.
"I danced when I was little until my sophomore year of high school. I would like to say I have some rhythm," she quipped, repeatedly sharing how "excited" she is for the upcoming season.
As for who she wants to be partnered with, the social media star didn't mention any specific names.
"I would be grateful to be with anyone. I think they're all so talented. Just looking for a partner that’s going to be a good time, a good friend and really push me to be my best," Earle stated.
Earle was the second contestant to be announced for Season 34 of DWTS, weeks after Robert Irwin was revealed as the first celebrity competitor.
More stars will soon join Earle and Irwin, as the show typically has between 12 and 15 contestants competing for the mirrorball trophy each season.
Season 33 saw The Bachelor's Joey Graziadei take home the prize alongside his professional dance partner, Jenna Johnson.