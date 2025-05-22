TikToker Alix Earle Joins 'Dancing With the Stars' — See Fans' Mixed Reactions

During her appearance on GMA, Earle opened up about how she's been watching DWTS since she was a child.

"This is so surreal," the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model said. "I've always been a fan of Dancing With the Stars. I used to watch it when I was so young with my grandma and she would always say to me, 'you know maybe one day you could be on there.'"

"I was so in love with dance and when this opportunity came to me it was like, 'what can I do next? Where can I take this?'" she explained. "I’m ready to challenge myself. I think it’s going to be a lot of fun. It was an easy yes."