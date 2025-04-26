Robert Irwin Joins 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 34 Cast as First Celebrity Contestant
Another Irwin will be gunning for the Mirrorball Trophy as wildlife warrior Robert Irwin joins Dancing With the Stars Season 34.
Dancing With the Stars announced Irwin as its first contestant for the season, following in the footsteps of his sister, Bindi Irwin, the charming conservationist comes from a family that knows how to garner attention. Bindi snagged the Mirrorball Trophy in season 21, and now it's Robert's turn to shine.
And let's just say, he's ready to dominate those exhausting 12-hour rehearsals! The Australia native recently showcased his fitness chops in an underwear campaign for the brand Bonds, debuting his incredible washboard abs. His shirtless photos, posted on April 5, left no doubt that he's got the goods — no airbrushing necessary!
Robert has been eyeing this chance for quite some time. Back in January 2022, he confided to Entertainment Tonight, "I'd definitely give it a go," turning to his sister for some sage wisdom. "I reckon you could give me some tips. I think it'd be a lot of fun."
Bindi, who knows all too well about the brutal grind of competing, had previously warned just how demanding it can be. "It's such a challenge. I don't think people really know how much work goes on behind the scenes," she shared about her journey in 2015.
Fans remain on the edge regarding the full roster of celebrities and pro dancers. Disney hasn't dropped a premiere date either, but historically, DWTS graces our screens in September.
Robert and his fellow contestants have some big shoes (or dancing shoes) to fill after the fierce competition of Season 33! Bachelor alum Joey Graziadei swooped in and snagged the Mirrorball Trophy alongside pro partner Jenna Johnson, triumphing over Olympic rugby star Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten.
Joey later opened up about how intense the showdown really was, revealing, "I definitely got a little too thin quickly," during an appearance on the "Lightweights Podcast" with Joe Vulpis. His fiancée, Kelsey Anderson, was the one to raise the alarm about his rapidly changing physique.
"Initially you're doing steps like the jive. We lost so much weight during that week…" he recounted. "Kelsey's the one that tells you … 'You're looking pretty thin.'"
Joey recalled the moment he realized just how quickly he was shedding pounds — when he could no longer fit into his size 32 pants and had to size down to 30! "I'm losing a lot of weight… it feels like, 'cause I'm having to buckle it up so tight," he laughed.
Despite the grueling nature of the competition, Joey gushed about the exhilarating experience. "If I could do this every day, I would because I would never be out of shape, and it's amazing!" he said.