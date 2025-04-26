Robert Irwin Joins 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 34 Cast as First Celebrity Contestant

And let's just say, he's ready to dominate those exhausting 12-hour rehearsals! The Australia native recently showcased his fitness chops in an underwear campaign for the brand Bonds, debuting his incredible washboard abs. His shirtless photos, posted on April 5, left no doubt that he's got the goods — no airbrushing necessary!

Robert has been eyeing this chance for quite some time. Back in January 2022, he confided to Entertainment Tonight, "I'd definitely give it a go," turning to his sister for some sage wisdom. "I reckon you could give me some tips. I think it'd be a lot of fun."

Bindi, who knows all too well about the brutal grind of competing, had previously warned just how demanding it can be. "It's such a challenge. I don't think people really know how much work goes on behind the scenes," she shared about her journey in 2015.