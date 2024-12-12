Alix Earle, 23, Shows Some Cleavage in Purple Knit Gown Alongside Boyfriend Braxton Berrios: Photos
Alix Earle is turning up the heat!
On Wednesday, December 11, the blonde beauty, 23, shared a series of cleavage-bearing snaps alongside her boyfriend, Braxton Berrios.
In the images, Earle posed in a see-through purple knit gown while on the roof of a building in Miami, Fla. The stunning dress featured a keyhole detail and had multiple flower appliques. To accompany the ensemble, Earle had her golden locks in beachy waves and wore a glowing makeup look.
In some of the photos, Earle also stood with her arms around the NFL star, who donned a green suit for the occasion.
“Just letting everyone know now... I will be re-wearing this dress in the near future,” she penned alongside the seductive images.
Fans took to the influencer’s comments section to gush over the jaw-dropping look.
“This is one of my fave looks,” one person shared, while another added, “Do you EVER take a bad pic.”
“The dress is EVERYTHINGGGGGGGG 😍,” a third supporter raved.
While fans can't get enough of Earle's beauty, the model is all about her man.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
As OK! exclusively reported, Earle fawned over Berrios in October, specifically pointing out his amazing planning skills.
"Braxton's really great at date nights," she said of the Miami Dolphins wide receiver and return specialist, 29 — whom she started seeing in March 2023.
While the two have shown off plenty of their extravagant outings together, Earle said evenings at home with her boo are her favorite.
"Just being at his house and binge-watching a show — we either watch a Game of Thrones or The Office — those nights that it's just the two of us and we can put our phone down and just be together, I would say, are the most special date nights," she explained.
"I'd say the most comforting nights are when we cook together. We've recently been making different chili recipes," she added. "A lot of the times when we're back in Miami together, it's just us hanging out at 8:00 p.m., cooking dinner and going to bed together. But you know, [being apart] just makes those moments more special."
Earle admitted it can sometimes be difficult to see one another due to their career-driven lives, however, speaking openly helps them stay close.
"Brax and I both have busy schedules for sure, but honestly, communication is what gets us through it all," the podcaster shared. "We're both pretty good about letting each other have their space or have their freedom. For example, this past week, I was in Paris. We were in completely different time zones. But our one thing that we do is I call him before I go to bed every night so he knows I'm home safe."