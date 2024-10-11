or
Alix Earle Admits Evenings Spent at Home With Her Boyfriend Braxton Berrios Are Always 'the Most Special Date Nights'

Photo of Braxton Berrios and Alix Earle.
Source: @alix_earle/Instagram

Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios are one of TikTok and the NFL's favorite couples!

Oct. 11 2024, Published 3:52 p.m. ET

Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios are among a star-studded category of fan-favorite NFL couples!

Grouped together with fellow football lovebirds Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, Earle and Berrios' relationship is stronger than ever. But what keeps their chemistry so magical?

Alix Earle's boyfriend, Braxton Berrios, is a wide receiver and return specialist for the Miami Dolphins.

OK! sat down for an exclusive chat with Earle in line with Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, which took place on Tuesday, October 8, and Wednesday, October 9, and saw some of the TikTok sensation's top Amazon Storefront products like BK BEAUTY's - A506 Concealer Brush, the T3 CurlWrap 1.25" Automatic Rotating Curling Iron and Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Lift & Firm Hydra-Gel Eye Patches reach sales high as 50 percent off.

While speaking with OK! about the authenticity behind building her Amazon Storefront to perfection, Earle also opened up about her relationship with Berrios, revealing how they keep the spark alive while keeping up with overly busy — and sometimes conflicting — schedules.

"Braxton's really great at date nights," Earle admitted of her boyfriend, a 29-year-old wide receiver and return specialist for the Miami Dolphins.

While Berrios is a romantic at heart and frequently spoils his girlfriend with deserving flowers and lavish adventures like their very first date, a helicopter ride around Miami, Fla., in March 2023, some of Earle's favorite moments with her man are spent right on his sofa.

Alix Earle confirmed she and Braxton Berrios were officially dating in November 2023.

"Just being at his house and binge watching a show — we either watch a Game of Thrones or The Office those nights that it's just the two of us and we can put our phone downs and just be together, I would say are the most special date nights," the blonde beauty gushed.

"I'd say the most comforting nights are when we cook together. We've recently been making different chili recipes," she shared. "A lot of the times when we're back in Miami together, it's just us hanging out at 8:00 p.m., cooking dinner and going to bed together. But you know, [being apart] just makes those moments more special."

When things get chaotic in their career-driven lives, Earle said simply speaking openly to one another helps keep their relationship in tip-top shape.

"Brax and I both have busy schedules for sure, but honestly, communication is what gets us through it all," the "Hot Mess" podcast host explained. "We're both pretty good about, letting each other have their space or have their freedom. For example, this past week I was in Paris. We were on completely different time zones. But our one thing that we do is I call him before I go to bed every night so he knows I'm home safe."

Alix Earle visited France at the beginning of October for Paris Fashion Week.

Speaking of Paris, Earle attended Coperni's Fashion Week show earlier this month, where she was able to watch Kylie Jenner close out the runway in a princess-like black gown.

"The show was amazing. It was beautiful. It was so magical... right under the castle in Disneyland [Paris]. I couldn't have asked for a better night," she recalled.

Between balancing her love life and career, Earle also has to find time for her "big family," which is why she can't wait for the holiday season.

While she's excited to spend quality time with her mom, dad, stepmom and siblings in the months ahead, the content creator can't believe it's already time for Christmas shopping!

Alix Earle is grateful for her Amazon Storefront, as it's 'important' for her to share with fans everything she is using.

"It's great [for me] to get ahead since I have a big family that I am going to be shopping for," Earle said while discussing her Amazon Prime Big Deal Days plan.

Buying presents for her little sisters Penelope, 8, and Izabel, 11, is easy, since "they're always wondering what beauty products I'm using and what I recommend," she noted. "I am definitely thinking about stocking up on the Peter Thomas Roth eye patches for my sisters."

For her younger sister Ashtin, 21, Alix was thinking about purchasing T3's Curl Wrap Curling Iron.

"I'm an avid Amazon shopper," Earle raved before shedding light on her Amazon Storefront. "The second that I started to build and grow a community online, I thought it was super important for me to be able to share everything that I'm using. I don't like to gatekeep anything. I think that was a big part of my connection with my audience, just recommending them products or things that I liked. That's what I love about my Amazon storefront. I think Amazon's accessible to a lot of people. It comes fast and I have a lot of fun doing it."

Amazon Prime makes holiday shopping a breeze, as Prime members can browse gift guides within Amazon’s Holiday Shop — which offers low prices and gifts for everyone on your list, including trending items from top brands across more than 35 categories.

