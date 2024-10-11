Alix Earle Admits Evenings Spent at Home With Her Boyfriend Braxton Berrios Are Always 'the Most Special Date Nights'

Grouped together with fellow football lovebirds Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce , Earle and Berrios' relationship is stronger than ever . But what keeps their chemistry so magical?

While speaking with OK! about the authenticity behind building her Amazon Storefront to perfection, Earle also opened up about her relationship with Berrios, revealing how they keep the spark alive while keeping up with overly busy — and sometimes conflicting — schedules.

While Berrios is a romantic at heart and frequently spoils his girlfriend with deserving flowers and lavish adventures like their very first date, a helicopter ride around Miami, Fla., in March 2023, some of Earle's favorite moments with her man are spent right on his sofa.

"Just being at his house and binge watching a show — we either watch a Game of Thrones or The Office — those nights that it's just the two of us and we can put our phone downs and just be together, I would say are the most special date nights," the blonde beauty gushed.

"I'd say the most comforting nights are when we cook together. We've recently been making different chili recipes," she shared. "A lot of the times when we're back in Miami together, it's just us hanging out at 8:00 p.m., cooking dinner and going to bed together. But you know, [being apart] just makes those moments more special."