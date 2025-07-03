TikTok Star Alix Earle Shows Off Major Skin in Racy Mesh See-Through Dress: Photos

TikTok influencer Alix Earle isn’t leaving anything to the imagination and turned heads by showing off serious skin in a striking black maxi mesh dress.

The sheer netted fabric was dotted with shimmering silver paillettes, and her strapless neckline offered minimal coverage — just enough to keep things daring without risking a nip slip.

In the video clip, the social media star lip-synced over a popular TikTok sound bite, which said, “I never said I was perfect, I never said I didn’t have any flaws, but at least I’m pretty, and at least I’m little funny and at least I’m my own best friend.”