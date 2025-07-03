TikTok Star Alix Earle Shows Off Major Skin in Racy Mesh See-Through Dress: Photos
Alix Earle isn’t leaving anything to the imagination.
The online influencer, 24, turned heads showing off serious skin in a striking black maxi mesh dress in a TikTok posted on Wednesday, July 3.
Alix Earle Turned Heads in a Sheer Maxi Dress
The sheer netted fabric was dotted with shimmering silver paillettes, and her strapless neckline offered minimal coverage — just enough to keep things daring without risking a nip slip.
In the video clip, the social media star lip-synced over a popular TikTok sound bite, which said, “I never said I was perfect, I never said I didn’t have any flaws, but at least I’m pretty, and at least I’m little funny and at least I’m my own best friend.”
Fans Went Wild for Alix Earle's Racy Look
Fans went wild over the Florida native’s bold outfit, flooding the comments with praise for the bold look.
“Alix this outfit is a huge SLAY,” one user wrote. Meanwhile, another fan added, “alix omg your wearing this soooo good your a slay.”
Earle rose to fame on TikTok in 2022, quickly gaining millions of impressions with her relatable content. However, her personal life soon captured even more attention when she became involved in a drama involving her boyfriend, Braxton Berrios, and his ex-girlfriend Sophia Culpo, whom he dated from 2021 to 2023.
Alix Earle Rose to TikTok Fame in 2022
Earle and Berrios first crossed paths at a Gatsby-themed party in February 2023. Although they were seen on dinner dates and even walked the ESPYs red carpet together that July, it wasn’t until November 2023 that they made their relationship official.
After Culpo, 28, began posting things that alluded to unfaithfulness in her relationship with Berrios, the NFL star shared his side of the story via an Instagram Story.
Alix Earle Faced Drama in Her Relationship Early On
“I don’t want to start anything, I don’t want to fuel anything. I genuinely want all this to be over and everyone to move on and do whatever makes them happy,” he said via his Instagram Story in June 2023. “I was in a relationship for two years. It was a good relationship, it was a healthy one and towards the end of it we had conversations along the lines of ‘we weren’t working out.’ So, when we split back in January, that’s why.”
Berrios emphasized that his split with Culpo “had nothing to do with anybody else.”