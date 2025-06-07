How Did Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios Meet? Inside Their Love Story
TikTok star Alix Earle isn't shy about sharing her life on social media, including her relationship with NFL star Braxton Berrios, which she confirmed in 2023.
A Picture-Perfect Meeting
An outlet reported that Earle and Berrios first crossed paths at a Gatsby-themed party in Miami in February 2023. During a September 2023 episode of her now-discontinued "Hot Mess" podcast, Earle shared a funny anecdote about that night. She recounted how she left the event early to catch a flight to Wyoming and didn't even get a chance to talk to Berrios.
"As we're standing around the bar, this guy comes up to me and he's like, 'Oh, you should really go talk to my friend over there,' and he points to this guy. I'm like, 'Yeah, OK, whatever,'" Earle revealed.
Later that evening, she took the advice and approached Berrios directly. "I go right up to him, I shove my hand in his face and I say 'You.' He looks at me like I have six heads. And he's like 'What?' And I go, 'You wanted to meet me,'" she revealed.
Earle then recalled getting a text from Berrios during her Wyoming trip, saying, "So you're just gonna leave without saying bye to me?"
Drama in the Early Days
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Berrios' romance with Earle stirred up some controversy, particularly since he had recently ended a two-year relationship with Sophia Culpo, sister of Olivia Culpo. In the early days of Alix and Braxton's relationship, rumors suggested Alix was the reason for their breakup.
In June 2023, Sophia took to TikTok to accuse Braxton of infidelity, sharing "the real timeline" of their breakup.
"We broke up after the Drake concert super bowl weekend where he was seen making out with another girl," she wrote.
She added: "Not bitter, in fact I know the situation has been one of my biggest blessings."
Braxton addressed the backlash in a statement that month, insisting that while his relationship with Sophia was "good" and "healthy," things had gone awry toward the end.
Alix broke her silence during a September 2023 interview on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast. "I guess the ex-girlfriend had started posting things alluding to unfaithfulness in the relationship online and I was seen hanging out with this guy so everyone just kinda pointed fingers at me," Alix explained to host Alex Cooper. "You know I was asking for the receipts. Like, right away I was probably more psycho than she was. I was like there's just no f------- way this happened. Like, I was checking everything."
Relationship Status: Stronger Than Ever
So, where do Alix and Braxton stand now? The couple is still together! In April, Alix revealed that they officially moved in together.
"I have my Sports Illustrated posters and different cutouts and things. I was like, 'It's gonna turn into an Alix den in here,'" she shared with “The Rundown's” Erin Lim Rhodes. She added that she's already "took over a bedroom [and] made it into a glam room."