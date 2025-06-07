How Did Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios Meet? Inside Their Love Story

An outlet reported that Earle and Berrios first crossed paths at a Gatsby-themed party in Miami in February 2023. During a September 2023 episode of her now-discontinued "Hot Mess" podcast, Earle shared a funny anecdote about that night. She recounted how she left the event early to catch a flight to Wyoming and didn't even get a chance to talk to Berrios.

"As we're standing around the bar, this guy comes up to me and he's like, 'Oh, you should really go talk to my friend over there,' and he points to this guy. I'm like, 'Yeah, OK, whatever,'" Earle revealed.