Alix Earle Shuts Down Kelsey Anderson Coachella Feud Rumors
Influencer Alix Earle is shutting down gossip about her feud with Bachelor star Kelsey Anderson.
After rumors swirled of an altercation between the two ladies at Coachella the weekend of Saturday, April 12, the social media star, 24, took to the comments of her TikTok to clear the air.
The influencer wrote underneath a video that her story was not referring to Anderson, rather, an "older woman."
Joey Graziadei's fiancée, 27, weighed in on the hearsay as well.
"Wait is she talking about Alix Earle," one user commented on her video, to which Anderson replied, "No I didn't know who the person was I just am assuming they are an influencer haha."
Fans assumed they were fighting when both ladies posted "get ready with me" videos talking about their festival experiences, and their recaps about an unfriendly encounter in the audience lined up.
"I got into a little altercation last night at Lady Gaga," Earle narrated a video where she was getting her hair and makeup done. "Basically, we got there and it was so, so, so packed. No one was dancing, so I was jumping up and down, and there was this woman behind me, and she kind of yelled at me. I don't know if she said, 'You realize there's other people here, right?'"
The influencer admitted she "snapped" and "got a little crazy."
"Big Al came out..." she joked. "I was like, 'I'm trying to have fun, b----.'"
Her boyfriend, NFL player Braxton Berrios, stood between them to help diffuse the situation.
"[The woman and I] had beef the whole night," Earle continued. "But then they left, like, 10 minutes later... So, I was like, 'Well, clearly, they don’t care that much about Lady Gaga.' So, I was upsetting the Karens.'"
Anderson posted a video doing her makeup on her own account, telling a similar story but from her point of view.
"I was at Lady Gaga. This girl ran into me, then screamed at me, like 'Don't shove me, b----,' and I was like, 'Oh my God, you ran into me,'" she explained.
The Bachelor star said she didn't know who she was but assumed she was "definitely an influencer."
"You might not have seen me. I didn’t see you. Sometimes that happens. We’re in crowded spaces. Let’s chill the h--- out," she added. "I think that people just think that they are bigger than things and just think that they can treat people like that."
The "Hot Mess" host attended Coachella with Berrios. She posted a video dancing with the Texans receiver from the crowd and sitting on his shoulders in a cleavage-baring sequin crop top one week ago.
Anderson enjoyed a night out with her man, posing with him for an April 14 Instagram snapshot in front of the Patrón El Alto ferris wheel. She rocked a cropped Dodgers top and camo mini skirt, while her soon-to-be husband was festival ready in a trucker hat and red bandana tied around his neck.