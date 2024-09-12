Kelsey Anderson Is 'Excited' to Watch Fiancé Joey Graziadei 'Shake His Little Booty' Ahead of 'DWTS' Premiere: 'He's Going to Crush It'
Kelsey Anderson is ready to see her fiancé, Joey Graziadei, get down on the Dancing With the Stars dance floor!
While speaking with OK! at a press conference to celebrate Raising Cane’s Fall Collection Fashion Show at their Times Square flagship restaurant, Anderson gushed over her soon-to-be hubby’s upcoming participation in the competition show.
“I'm excited to watch him shake his little booty,” Anderson — who got engaged to Graziadei at the end of Season 28 of The Bachelor — said while laughing. “I think he's gonna crush it.”
The brunette beauty, 26, raved, “He has an amazing partner Jenna Johnson. I think that he is loving it. He told me recently that he wants to continue dancing even after all this. He's just living it up, loving it and enjoying every second. So that's all I could want for him — just to be happy doing all of it.”
It was announced on September 4 that The Bachelor star, 29, would be hitting the Dancing With the Stars stage when the show premieres on September 17.
In addition to Graziadei gracing our screens, The Bachelorette star Jenn Tran — who just concluded her shocking season of The Bachelorette — will also be joining the cast.
During the sit-down with Anderson, she shared her thoughts on the controversial ending of Tran’s season, where finalist Devin Strader revealed he never actually had feelings for her.
“It was heartbreaking to watch her finale and be in the crowd for that,” she stated. “I think that Jenn deserves the best. She's an amazing woman. She has a great heart. I can't imagine going through what she went through because everything that I said to Joey and everything Joey said to me meant so much. I can't imagine someone afterward being like, 'I actually didn't mean that,' you know?”
Ending on a positive note, she said, “My heart goes out to Jenn, but she's living her best life and we're focusing on Dancing With the Stars and she's gonna crush it.”
Elsewhere in the press conference, the brunette babe noted how she and Graziadei’s wedding plans are “on pause” for now.
“Dancing With the Stars is a lot of work. He's training 24/7, really busy. And after the training, he's pretty tired,” she explained. “We also rushed our engagement. We don't wanna rush marriage, so we're taking our time. And then within the next six months, I think we'll have a date and location, but TBD.”
The reality TV alum also gushed about how much she loves Raising Cane’s Fall Collection, including the cozy sweatshirt she wore to the New York City event.
“I think that you can style them different ways. Obviously, you can dress it up, do the Western look, you can also dress it down. They're very comfortable. I put it on, I was like, 'It's so soft inside.' So I'm excited to wear this on the plane ride tomorrow back to L.A.,” she said.
Anderson added why she has a soft spot for Raising Cane’s, noting, “It reminds me of home, being from Louisiana. It is very comforting having Raising Cane’s in New York City. Just being able to eat some Cane's feels like I'm back at home in Louisiana.”