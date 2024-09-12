Kelsey Anderson Is 'Excited' to Watch Fiancé Joey Graziadei 'Shake His Little Booty' Ahead of 'DWTS' Premiere: 'He's Going to Crush It'

“I'm excited to watch him shake his little booty,” Anderson — who got engaged to Graziadei at the end of Season 28 of The Bachelor — said while laughing. “I think he's gonna crush it.”

The brunette beauty, 26, raved, “He has an amazing partner Jenna Johnson. I think that he is loving it. He told me recently that he wants to continue dancing even after all this. He's just living it up, loving it and enjoying every second. So that's all I could want for him — just to be happy doing all of it.”