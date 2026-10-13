Adult Star Alix Lynx Sounds Alarm on Gen Z's Intimacy 'Recession' as She Reveals How Dating Apps Are Hurting Real-Life Connections: 'You Miss So Much Through a Screen'

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Online content creator Alix Lynx believes dating apps and social media are contributing to Gen Z's intimacy "recession." The 37-year-old, who has spent 14 years in the adult industry, argues that p--- is not the biggest reason young adults are having less s--.

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Is Technology Getting in the Way of Romance?

Source: ALIX LYNX Alix Lynx argued that p--- is not the main reason young adults are having less s--.

Lynx believes the constant pull of smartphones is changing how people approach romance. "Honestly, I think p--- is the least of it," she shared exclusively with OK!. "P--- has always existed. I think social media and dating apps are much bigger factors." "I think social media has completely changed our lives," she added. "We’re on the internet all the time, staying home instead of going out and actually living our lives. We’re not expanding our horizons, meeting new people, or having new experiences. You end up living your life through the lens of a screen." The performer went on, "I think that has a lot to do with why people are having less s-- and dating less. You can’t replace real human interaction, energy, and connection with social media or the internet. If you actually want to date and meet people, at some point you have to get off your phone and go meet someone in person."

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Gen Z's Intimacy Lives Under a Microscope

Source: ALIX LYNX Kinsey Institute research found that 29 percent of young adults reported having no sexual partners in the last three months.

Her concerns come as research from the Kinsey Institute highlights changes in young adults' sexual experiences. The study found that 29 percent reported having no sexual partners in the last three months, while 19 percent said they had never had a sexual partner. "Instead of thinking, 'I matched with this person, I like them, let's meet in real life,' people become pen pals and then swipe again to see what's next because there could always be someone better," Lynx explained. "You could spend your entire life searching for what's next," she added.

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'You Miss So Much Through a Screen'

Source: ALIX LYNX Alix Lynx argued that you 'miss so much through a screen.'

Lynx worries that relying on digital communication will make in-person conversations challenging. "People are so used to living through a screen that when it comes to interacting in person, it's almost like 'use it or lose it,'" she detailed. "You miss so much through a screen. You miss tone, nuance, somebody's energy, and what they're actually like in person." The Kinsey Institute research also found that approximately one in four young adults said online interactions fulfilled some of their emotional or intimacy needs. Another 28 percent said screens or digital activities reduced their motivation to pursue sexual connections in person.

Alix Lynx Admits P--- Can Affect Intimacy

Source: ALIX LYNX Alix Lynx acknowledged that p--- can create unrealistic expectations.