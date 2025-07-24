Allison Janney Teases Reunion With 'West Wing' Costar Bradley Whitford Ahead of 'The Diplomat' Season 3
Allison Janney revealed what it was like reuniting with her The West Wing costar Bradley Whitford on The Diplomat Season 3.
“I knew it was going fantastic,” Janney, 65, told a news outlet in an interview published on Tuesday, July 22. “I knew all of them who did not know him were in for a treat of their lives because he is not only an excellent human being, he is a wonderful actor.”
Allison Janney and Bradley Whitford Worked Together on 'The West Wing'
Janney and Whitford, 65, starred on The West Wing as two of the political drama’s most beloved characters, press secretary C.J. Cregg and deputy chief of staff Josh Lyman. The show aired from 1999 to 2006.
“He is hilarious,” Janney added. “He’s really, really funny. He makes the crew laugh. He keeps everyone happy on the set.”
Bradley Whitford Joins 'The Diplomat' for Season 3
Whitford is set to join the cast of The Diplomat in Season 3 as Todd Penn, the husband of Janney’s character, Vice President Grace Penn. Season 2 saw Penn step up as commander-in-chief in the wake of President Rayburn's (Michael McKean) death.
“I don’t want to turn this into The West Wing reunion show, but getting to work with [Whitford] and Allison Janney, and seeing them getting to work with each other again after this many years, everybody’s like, ‘We’re doing something delicious,” The Diplomat showrunner Debora Cahn told the outlet.
A Release Date for 'The Diplomat' Season 3 Has Yet to Be Announced
Although an official release date has yet to be announced by Netflix, Cahn said fans can expect Season 3 of The Diplomat to premiere sometime in the fall.
Whitford has expressed excitement about joining the cast of The Diplomat for Season 3.
'The Diplomat' Has Already Been Renewed for Season 4
“I was thrilled when I heard that Debora [Cahn, creator, showrunner, and executive producer] was interested in me doing something,” he told Tudum on June 12. “I had no idea what it was, but I love the show. I was jealous of the writing on this show. I love Keri [Russell]. I love Rufus [Sewell]. And I hear Allison Janney is good at acting too. It’s an amazing cast.”
Despite The Diplomat Season 3 not having a release date, the show has already been renewed for a fourth season. "The Diplomat Season 4 has officially been greenlit, meaning Kate (Keri Russell), Hal Wyler (Rufus Sewell), and the rest of the political power players will be back for more stately homes and state secrets," a press release read in May.