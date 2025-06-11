Everything to Know About 'The Diplomat' Season 3: Cast, Plot, Release Date and More

In the final moments of The Diplomat Season 2, Kate Wyler (Keri Russell) accuses Vice President Grace Penn (Allison Janney) of being involved in the bombing of the HMS Courageous. Hal (Rufus Sewell) also speaks with President William Rayburn (Michael McKean) regarding Grace's schemes, leading the latter to suffer a fatal heart attack.

The Diplomat Season 3 will pick up as Grace assumes the presidency following William's death.

Meanwhile, the official synopsis for the upcoming season reads, "Ambassador Kate Wyler (Keri Russell) lives the particular nightmare that is getting what you want. She just accused Vice President Grace Penn (Allison Janney) of hatching a terrorist plot and admitted she's after the VP's job. But now the President is dead, Kate's husband Hal (Rufus Sewell) may have inadvertently killed him, and Grace Penn is leader of the free world. None of this slows Hal's campaign to land Kate the vice presidency. Kate steps into a role she never wanted, with a freedom she never expected, an increasingly complicated friendship with Foreign Secretary Austin Dennison (David Gyasi), and an unnerving bond with First Gentleman Todd Penn (Bradley Whitford)."