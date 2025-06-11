or
Article continues below advertisement
Everything to Know About 'The Diplomat' Season 3: Cast, Plot, Release Date and More

Source: NETFLIX

U.S. diplomat Kate Wyler will be back in action on Netflix's 'The Diplomat' Season 3.

By:

June 11 2025, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

When Did Netflix Confirm 'The Diplomat' Season 3?

Source: NETFLIX

Netflix renewed 'The Diplomat' Season 3 before the second season premiered.

Netflix officially greenlit The Diplomat Season 3 on October 10, 2024 — three weeks before Season 2 debuted on October 31, 2024.

"After an amazing summer shooting in the U.K., we brought London home to New York," series creator Debora Cahn told Variety at the time. "Best of both worlds — filming in Brooklyn. We love doing this. We're so excited to get to keep going."

What Will 'The Diplomat' Season 3 Be About?

Source: NETFLIX

'The Diplomat' Season 2 left viewers with a shocking cliffhanger.

In the final moments of The Diplomat Season 2, Kate Wyler (Keri Russell) accuses Vice President Grace Penn (Allison Janney) of being involved in the bombing of the HMS Courageous. Hal (Rufus Sewell) also speaks with President William Rayburn (Michael McKean) regarding Grace's schemes, leading the latter to suffer a fatal heart attack.

The Diplomat Season 3 will pick up as Grace assumes the presidency following William's death.

Meanwhile, the official synopsis for the upcoming season reads, "Ambassador Kate Wyler (Keri Russell) lives the particular nightmare that is getting what you want. She just accused Vice President Grace Penn (Allison Janney) of hatching a terrorist plot and admitted she's after the VP's job. But now the President is dead, Kate's husband Hal (Rufus Sewell) may have inadvertently killed him, and Grace Penn is leader of the free world. None of this slows Hal's campaign to land Kate the vice presidency. Kate steps into a role she never wanted, with a freedom she never expected, an increasingly complicated friendship with Foreign Secretary Austin Dennison (David Gyasi), and an unnerving bond with First Gentleman Todd Penn (Bradley Whitford)."

Who Is in the Cast of 'The Diplomat' Season 3?

Source: NETFLIX

One actor will join the 'dream cast.'

In addition to Russell, Sewell, Janney and Gyasi, the returning cast for The Diplomat Season 3 includes Ali Ahn, Ato Essandoh and Rory Kinnear.

Speaking about Whitford and his character, Cahn told Tudum, "Brad was the fantasy version of Todd — for all of us. We still can't believe it came true."

Executive producer Janice Williams added, "Bradley was the perfect addition to what is already a dream cast."

When Will 'The Diplomat' Season 3 Premiere on Netflix?

Source: NETFLIX

The first two seasons of 'The Diplomat' are available on Netflix.

Netflix has not confirmed the exact release date for The Diplomat Season 3, but the streaming giant announced it will premiere in fall 2025.

Will There Be 'The Diplomat' Season 4?

Source: NETFLIX

Netflix provided an update about the fourth season ahead of the release of 'The Diplomat' Season 3.

In a press release shared on Tudum on May 14, Netflix announced the renewal of The Diplomat for Season 4 ahead of Season 3 release.

"The Diplomat Season 4 has officially been greenlit, meaning Kate (Keri Russell), Hal Wyler (Rufus Sewell), and the rest of the political power players will be back for more stately homes and state secrets," the post reads.

Netflix Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria also confirmed the next season at the Netflix upfronts in New York City.

