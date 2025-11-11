Ex-'Smallville' Star Allison Mack Says She Was 'Abusive' in First Interview Since Prison Release for Role in NXIVM S-- Cult

Article continues below advertisement

Allison Mack is speaking publicly for the first time since leaving prison in 2023. The former Smallville actress sat down for a new episode of CBC’s “Uncover” podcast, titled Allison After NXIVM, where she opened up about her past and the fallout from her role in the NXIVM s-- cult scandal.

Source: MEGA Allison Mack spoke publicly for the first time since leaving prison.

At one point, Mack became emotional while reflecting on what her family endured during her arrest and imprisonment. “Oh, my God, my poor brother behind me, having to hear this about his sister,” she said, her voice trembling. “My poor mom. I’m so sorry, you guys. I can take it, but like f---, you guys, I’m so sorry. I don’t see myself as innocent, and they were.”

In a later episode, she said: "I was not kind and I was aggressive and I was abusive. I was harsh and I was callous and I was aggressive and forceful in ways that were painful for people. [I] did make people feel like they had no choice and was incredibly abusive to people, traumatic for people."

She also recalled the moment the judge told her he believed she was “callous” at her sentencing, accusing her of having “laughed at people’s pain and led people in negative directions.”

Source: CBC True Crime/YouTube

When the podcast host asked whether she took advantage of her fame while involved with NXIVM, Mack didn’t hesitate to answer. “I think that I capitalized on the things I had — and so the success I had as an actor, I think I did capitalize on that,” she admitted.

Source: MEGA; Keith Raniere Conversations/YouTube The actress said she was 'not innocent' in the NXIVM case.

Pressed on whether she felt she had acted as an accomplice to leader Keith Raniere, she responded, “I think I was very effective in moving Keith's vision forward.” Mack’s role in NXIVM was deeply tied to the group’s inner circle, as she was accused of “branding” and “brainwashing” women into becoming s-- slaves for Raniere.

As a high-ranking member of the secretive sub-group known as DOS — short for “dominant over submissive” — she acted as a “master,” overseeing several “slaves” and serving directly under Raniere, the only man involved in the tiered hierarchy. Her downfall began on April 20, 2018, when authorities arrested her on multiple charges. She later pleaded guilty in 2019 to one count of racketeering and one count of racketeering conspiracy.

Source: MEGA Allison Mack admitted she used her fame during her involvement with the cult.

In 2021, she was sentenced to 36 months in federal prison and served her time at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, Calif. She was released in 2023 under the First Step Act, which allows federal inmates to earn additional “good conduct” credit.

Source: MEGA The former ‘Smallville’ star apologized to the women she recruited into NXIVM.