Article continues below advertisement
Shocking Secrets: Allison Mack's Husband Revealed as Former Neo-Nazi Frank Meeink

split photo of Allison Mack and Frank Meeink
Source: MEGA; @jliexperiences/Instagram

Allison Mack’s husband has been identified as former neo-Nazi Frank Meeink.

Profile Image

Nov. 21 2025, Published 3:22 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

In a stunning revelation, Allison Mack, the ex-NXIVM “slave master,” has her husband identified as none other than Frank Meeink, a former neo-Nazi. The news emerged five months after the couple tied the knot.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Allison Mack’s husband was revealed to be former neo-Nazi Frank Meeink.
Source: MEGA; @chabadmequon/Instagram

Allison Mack’s husband was revealed to be former neo-Nazi Frank Meeink.

Article continues below advertisement

Journalist Natalie Robehmed disclosed this shocking detail during an episode of the CBC "True Crime" podcast, Allison after NXIVM. She described Meeink as a “renowned former neo-Nazi,” highlighting his past which included the phrases “skin head” tattooed on his knuckles and a “flaming swastika on his neck.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of Journalist Natalie Robehmed shared the discovery on a CBC 'True Crime' podcast.
Source: MEGA

Journalist Natalie Robehmed shared the discovery on a CBC 'True Crime' podcast.

Article continues below advertisement

Robehmed outlined Meeink's troubled history, which includes multiple prison sentences starting when he served three years for “nearly killing” a man at the tender age of 17.

"Frank has done time for kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon,” Robehmed noted. “Like Allison, he’s a convicted felon. He’s also a former addict.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of Frank Meeink has a violent past, including prison time for kidnapping and assault.
Source: MEGA

Frank Meeink has a violent past, including prison time for kidnapping and assault.

Article continues below advertisement

After his release from prison in the 1990s, Meeink reportedly left the white supremacist movement behind. During the podcast, Meeink shared he currently works with a non-profit organization that connects “unhoused people” to essential resources.

“He does public speaking and civil rights activism on the side,” Robehmed explained, noting that he even testified in front of a House subcommittee in 2020 about the issue of white supremacy in policing.

“In some ways, Frank is a poster boy for changing your mind,” she added.

Article continues below advertisement

Mack, 43, and Meeink met in February 2024 at a dog park, with engagement following that December. They celebrated their marriage in an intimate ceremony in Los Angeles in June.

Previously, Mack was married to Nicki Clyne, another NXIVM member, from February 2017 until December 2020. Clyne revealed in 2022 that their relationship dissolved after Mack's NXIVM involvement came to light in 2018, leading her to cooperate with authorities.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Keith Raniere was sentenced to 120 years behind bars.
Source: MEGA; Keith Raniere Conversations/YouTube

Keith Raniere was sentenced to 120 years behind bars.

Mack, known for her role in Ant Bully, pleaded guilty in 2019 to charges of convincing women to become s-- slaves for NXIVM leader Keith Raniere. She received charges of racketeering and racketeering conspiracy, ultimately serving three years in prison before her release in 2023.

Meanwhile, Raniere now faces a staggering 120-year prison sentence after his conviction on multiple charges, including s-- trafficking, racketeering and forced labor conspiracy.

