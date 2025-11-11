or
Allison Mack Alleges 'Smallville' Costar Kristin Kreuk Brought Her to NXIVM Cult: It 'Was All She Could Talk About'

Allison Mack opened up about how she was reportedly introduced to the NXIVM cult.

Nov. 11 2025, Published 12:15 p.m. ET

Convicted felon Allison Mack alleged Smallville costar Kristin Kreuk introduced her to the infamous NXIVM cult.

Mack, 43, revealed on the premiere episode of her podcast “Allison After Nxivm from Uncover” that she and her CW costar, 42, were great friends during the show's run in the early 2000s.

"We went to Syria and Turkey together, we went to Mongolia together, we went to Paris, and we had so much fun, and that became kind of like a thing,” Mack began.

Allison Mack and Kristin Kreuk Were Good Friends During 'Smallville' Filming

Allison Mack and Kristin Kreuk lived in NYC together.

The actress continued: “We both were at the point where we were 25, we were in New York City together, it was our break. And we rented an apartment in the same building in the West Village and we both were like, ‘Why do we feel so unsatisfied?'”

While Mack and Kreuk were both content with their “beautiful boyfriends” at the time, they still had “this weird ennui" feeling that lingered.

“I was like, ‘I feel this odd emptiness, and it feels so wrong given the nature of my life,’” Mack said she told Kreuk. “And she was like, ‘Yeah, me too.’”

'Smallville' aired on the WB/the CW from 2001 until 2011.

The Beauty & the Beast star the took a course with NXIVM during their time filming in Vancouver. NXIVM was first thought of as a self-help and enlightenment brand, however, they have since been exposed as a s-- cult.

Mack claimed Kreuk had told her: "It’s the science of joy. It’s the most amazing thing. It’s made everything so much better in my life. You’ve got to do this."

The Wilfred star alleged the organization "was all she could talk about," and Kreuk was "super excited about it."

“It was all she could talk about,” Mack claimed of her costar. “She was super excited about it.”

Kristin Kreuk Left the Cult in 2013

Allison Mack was convicted in 2021 and was released from prison in 2023.

According to Mack, Kreuk urged her to go to a weekend retreat with founders Keith Raniere and Nancy Salzman. Mack then agreed to attend to see what the institution was all about.

Kreuk has previously denied that she was a part of any criminal undertakings with NXIVM. In a 2018 social media post, she noted she left the cult in 2013 and "had minimal contact with those who were still involved." She added she first believed that it was a "self-help/personal growth course that helped me handle my previous shyness."

Allison Mack spoke publicly for the first time since leaving prison in a new podcast.

NXIVM was revealed to be an organization involved with s-- trafficking, s-- slaves and racketeering. Mack was sentenced to prison in 2021 and was released in 2023.

She was first charged with trafficking, trafficking conspiracy and forced-labor conspiracy. However, she was just convicted of charges for racketeering related to her role in the cult.

Kreuk starred on Smallville, which aired on the WB/the CW from 2001 until 2011, as Lana Lang, while Mack appeared as Chloe Sullivan.

