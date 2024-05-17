10 Celebrities Who Were in Cults and Escaped

Allison Mack was a member of the "self-help" group NXIVM, founded by Keith Raniere in 1998. While she no longer has ties with it, she soon faced "the biggest mistake and greatest regret" of her life when she was sentenced to three years in federal prison for her involvement in the s-- cult and its founder.

Mack was found guilty of branding and brainwashing women to make them Raniere's s—slave.

"I am sorry to those of you that I brought into NXIVM. I am sorry I ever exposed you to the nefarious and emotionally abusive schemes of a twisted man. I am sorry that I encouraged you to use your resources to participate in something that was ultimately so ugly," she said.