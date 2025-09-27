Allison Williams Breaks Down as She Recalls Being 'Awake' and 'Tied Down' to a Table During Her 'Traumatic' C-Section

Article continues below advertisement

Allison Williams shared a heartbreaking look at her experience with cesarean delivery after welcoming her first child with husband Alexander Dreymon in late 2021. While many C-sections are planned, the Girls star's was not, leading her to reflect on the emotional aftermath that often goes unspoken.

Source: Mega Allison Williams experienced a C-section after giving birth to her child with Alexander Dreymon.

During a recent episode of her "Landlines Podcast," co-hosted with lifelong friends Hope Kremer and Jaymie Oppenheim, Williams invited The V------ Whisperer founder and board-certified physical therapist Sara Reardon to discuss pelvic floor health during pregnancy and postpartum. In a moving clip shared on Instagram, Williams expressed that even though her C-section occurred almost four years ago, she still grapples with complex feelings surrounding the experience.

Source: Mega Allison Williams revealed the procedure was unplanned and deeply traumatic.

"I thought I had thought about [it like], 'Oh yeah, I might have to have a C-section.' But I never actually walked myself through the moment where a doctor comes in and says, 'You're going to need to have a surgery awake that you didn't know you were going to have,'" Williams recalled. "No one talked to me about my emotional state, about managing that." The M3GAN star became visibly emotional as she detailed an important turning point in her journey. "My [physical therapist assistant], she got my full medical file from the hospital and read the entire 200 pages of it and like, walked me through what happened," she said. "And it was just a really meaningful experience, because it was all like, you know, hard for me to remember, super traumatic."

Source: Mega The surgery occurred when the 'Girls’ star was ‘awake and tied-down to a table.’

As tears welled in her eyes, Reardon offered her support. "Oh, we're here with you babe. You're not alone," she reassured. "You sharing this gives other moms the ability to feel seen because so many people go through that and they don't unpack it and we hold it with us for a really really really long time." Williams reflected on the unique nature of birth stories in her post's caption, stating, "No two birth stories are identical. It's wild how many infinite ways this one, shared, foundational experience can play out. Mine was a lot, and I've been lucky enough to be able to process it with some wonderful doctors (including my OBGYN) afterwards."

Source: Mega The starlet said 'no amount of processing will ever be enough.'