Is 'Vanderpump Rules' Alum Ally Lewber Joining 'Southern Hospitality?' Insider Tells All

Ally Lewber, former girlfriend of Vanderpump Rules alum James Kennedy, has been spotted hanging out with the cast of Southern Hospitality. As the show films its fourth season, an insider exclusively revealed why Lewber has been spending time with the cast — and whether she’s set to become a cast member on the series.

Ally Lewber 'Has Filmed' for 'Southern Hospitality'

Source: Bravo Ally Lewber 'doesn't have a role on the show,' a source dished.

“Ally has filmed for the show,” the source confirmed. “She’s definitely trying to be featured on the show.” Those hoping to see more of Lewber on their screens shouldn’t get their hopes up, as the insider detailed nothing she’s filmed has been “anything special.” “She doesn’t have a role on the show,” they confirmed. “She won’t be a cast member.” Still, she's "dying to be famous," the insider dished. "She's so thirsty she's dehydrated," they noted. "Her family lives in Charleston, but she wants the limelight and to be a reality star so badly."

Will Kulp Is Not Returning to 'Southern Hospitality'

Source: Bravo An insider previously confirmed Will Kulp was fired from 'Southern Hospitality.'

OK! previously confirmed that Will Kulp, a main cast member for the first three seasons, was fired from the show, despite his statement on his exit. On July 18, Kulp shared on his Instagram Story he was done with the show, writing, “The new season has started filming, and unsurprisingly, I will not be a part of it this year. I will likely never film a second of reality TV ever again. It has been a horrible experience and a life lesson.” “A big thanks to some cast, some production, Andy Cohen and ALL of the crew for the seasons past,” Kulp added. “You know who you are. Your kindness and professionalism are rare occurrences in the industry.”

Will Kulp Wished the Cast 'Best of Luck'

Source: Bravo Will Kulp wished 'luck' to anyone who plans to appear on the next season of 'Southern Hospitality.'

Kulp went on to wish the “best of luck” to whoever appears on the “new season.” “I hope it can be entertaining without a defamatory storyline or unwanted use of my name, image and likeness,” he added. Kulp also revealed he plans to discuss his “experiences with production and the network that led to this decision” at an “appropriate" time. “I am happy to be moving on and I will be cheering Emmy [Sharrett] on from the sidelines with the rest of you,” he concluded.

Will Kulp 'Not Doing the Reunion' Got Him Fired

Source: Bravo A source said Will Kulp 'not doing the reunion' led to him being fired.