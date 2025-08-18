or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Exclusives > Vanderpump Rules
OK LogoEXCLUSIVE

Is 'Vanderpump Rules' Alum Ally Lewber Joining 'Southern Hospitality?' Insider Tells All

Composite photo of 'Southern Hospitality' logo and Ally Lewber
Source: Bravo

'Vanderpump Rules' alum Ally Lewber has been seen with the cast of 'Southern Hospitality.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 18 2025, Published 3:55 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Ally Lewber, former girlfriend of Vanderpump Rules alum James Kennedy, has been spotted hanging out with the cast of Southern Hospitality.

As the show films its fourth season, an insider exclusively revealed why Lewber has been spending time with the cast — and whether she’s set to become a cast member on the series.

Article continues below advertisement

Ally Lewber 'Has Filmed' for 'Southern Hospitality'

Photo of Ally Lewber
Source: Bravo

Ally Lewber 'doesn't have a role on the show,' a source dished.

“Ally has filmed for the show,” the source confirmed. “She’s definitely trying to be featured on the show.” Those hoping to see more of Lewber on their screens shouldn’t get their hopes up, as the insider detailed nothing she’s filmed has been “anything special.”

“She doesn’t have a role on the show,” they confirmed. “She won’t be a cast member.”

Still, she's "dying to be famous," the insider dished.

"She's so thirsty she's dehydrated," they noted. "Her family lives in Charleston, but she wants the limelight and to be a reality star so badly."

Article continues below advertisement

Will Kulp Is Not Returning to 'Southern Hospitality'

Photo of Will Kulp
Source: Bravo

An insider previously confirmed Will Kulp was fired from 'Southern Hospitality.'

OK! previously confirmed that Will Kulp, a main cast member for the first three seasons, was fired from the show, despite his statement on his exit.

On July 18, Kulp shared on his Instagram Story he was done with the show, writing, “The new season has started filming, and unsurprisingly, I will not be a part of it this year. I will likely never film a second of reality TV ever again. It has been a horrible experience and a life lesson.”

“A big thanks to some cast, some production, Andy Cohen and ALL of the crew for the seasons past,” Kulp added. “You know who you are. Your kindness and professionalism are rare occurrences in the industry.”

MORE ON:
Vanderpump Rules

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Will Kulp Wished the Cast 'Best of Luck'

Cast of Season 3 of 'Southern Hospitality'
Source: Bravo

Will Kulp wished 'luck' to anyone who plans to appear on the next season of 'Southern Hospitality.'

Kulp went on to wish the “best of luck” to whoever appears on the “new season.”

“I hope it can be entertaining without a defamatory storyline or unwanted use of my name, image and likeness,” he added.

Kulp also revealed he plans to discuss his “experiences with production and the network that led to this decision” at an “appropriate" time.

“I am happy to be moving on and I will be cheering Emmy [Sharrett] on from the sidelines with the rest of you,” he concluded.

Will Kulp 'Not Doing the Reunion' Got Him Fired

Photo of Will Kulp
Source: Bravo

A source said Will Kulp 'not doing the reunion' led to him being fired.

A source close to production insisted what Kulp claimed happened regarding him deciding to leave was not the case.

“Will was fired,” the insider shared. “He was not asked to return, regardless of what he’s putting out there.”

The source insisted there was a reason behind the decision, explaining, “Will not doing the reunion was the thing that sealed the deal. That led to him being fired.”

As fans of the hit franchise know, a lot of the drama on Season 3 surrounded rumors of Kulp being unfaithful to Sharrett. While they denied the rumors, he declined to face them head on at the reunion, hiding out backstage and refusing to appear.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.