James Kennedy's Ex-Girlfriend Ally Lewber Declares Their Split 'Needed to Happen' as Their Relationship Unraveled: 'A Lot of Wake-Up Calls'

Four months after James Kennedy was arrested for suspicion of domestic violence, his ex-girlfriend Ally Lewber is finally breaking her silence on the matter.

On December 10, 2024, police came to the former flames' home after a man and woman were heard arguing at their Burbank home.

“It was such a high and a low week,” Lewber said. “We had just recorded my first episode of [new podcast] StarStruck. James was going to be my first guest. Great energy, we had so much fun. And then the next night was the Kathy Hilton night.”