James Kennedy's Ex-Girlfriend Ally Lewber Declares Their Split 'Needed to Happen' as Their Relationship Unraveled: 'A Lot of Wake-Up Calls'

ally lewber james kennedy broke silence
Source: mega

James Kennedy's ex-girlfriend Ally Lewber said their split 'needed to happen.'

By:

April 8 2025, Published 6:01 p.m. ET

Four months after James Kennedy was arrested for suspicion of domestic violence, his ex-girlfriend Ally Lewber is finally breaking her silence on the matter.

On December 10, 2024, police came to the former flames' home after a man and woman were heard arguing at their Burbank home.

“It was such a high and a low week,” Lewber said. “We had just recorded my first episode of [new podcast] StarStruck. James was going to be my first guest. Great energy, we had so much fun. And then the next night was the Kathy Hilton night.”

james kennedy ex girlfriend ally lewber split happen
Source: @allylewber/Instagram

The duo are no longer together.

“That was one of the coolest jobs that I've gotten to do,” Lewber said of reading Hilton's chart.

“When I was finished working and came out to the party, that's when it was like, ‘Oh, his whole demeanor changed,’” she recalled. “And I could kind of tell, like, ‘Have you been drinking?’”

james kennedy ex girlfriend ally lewber split happen
Source: @allylewber/Instagram

James Kennedy is working on his sobriety.

However, she didn't think Kennedy took a sip of alcohol since he previously was in recovery for his alcohol addiction.

“I truly was like, ‘Well he's sober, so maybe he, I don't know, did he drink coffee?’" she said. “I was like, ‘Why is he so electric right now?’”

james kennedy ex girlfriend ally lewber split happen
Source: @allylewber/Instagram

Ally Lewber recalled the night they got into a big fight.

James Kennedy

When they drove home, that is when things got out of control.

“I was like, ‘You're obviously drunk,’” Lewber told Kennedy. “Because he has a sip and it's pretty easy to spot. His whole demeanor changes.”

“The tension was high,” she added. “My friend Jack was with us also, so we're all just really fighting. [Kennedy was] still gaslighting me. He's like, ‘I'm not drunk, you're drunk.’ And I'm like, ‘No.’ We were just fighting, and then when we got out of the Uber, the fighting just continued. I was like, ‘I don't want to be here.’ We were just fighting outside.”

Still, she doesn't "know" who called the cops.

“They assessed the situation, and I was not hurt physically. Emotionally, yes. But yeah, that's kind of how that night played out, unfortunately," she said.

james kennedy ex girlfriend ally lewber split happen
Source: @allylewber/Instagram

Ally Lewber spoke out about the fight in a new interview.

She then made the cops "breathalyze" him.

“Because at this point, he's still telling me, ‘I'm not drunk.’ So when they actually showed up, I was like, ‘Oh, perfect, will you please breathalyze him?’ So that was my first thought, and they were like, ‘Well, we can't do that. We're not allowed to do that.’ But then they were like, ‘He's drunk.’ And I was like, ‘Okay, thanks,'" she said.

After Kennedy seemed to relapse, Lewber knew things were different between them.

“I knew he had a past with the alcohol, and when I met him he was sober, and I loved that about him,” she said.

“I'm weirdly grateful because it made me face the facts,” she concluded. “It was just a lot of wake-up calls that needed to happen, but it wasn't easy in the moment.”

People spoke to Lewber.

