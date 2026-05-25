Alyssa Farah Griffin Critiques Kash Patel's Leadership Amid Federal Trust Issues

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Alyssa Farah Griffin, a co-host on The View, has openly criticized FBI Director Kash Patel in light of recent allegations regarding his professional conduct. During the show’s broadcast on April 21, Griffin and her fellow hosts expressed concerns about Patel’s alleged excessive drinking and unexplained absences, which some believe could jeopardize his position within the FBI.

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Source: MEGA Alyssa Farah Griffin publicly criticized Kash Patel during a discussion on 'The View.'

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Griffin emphasized that Patel’s role should be one that transcends partisan politics. Traditionally, individuals in such positions serve across multiple administrations. However, Patel's leadership raises questions about the effectiveness of Trump-era appointees. “His position is typically ‘above the partisan fold,’” she stated, urging viewers to consider the broader implications of his leadership.

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Source: MEGA The host questioned his leadership and raised concerns about his professional conduct.

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The co-host criticized Patel for mishandling two significant cases during the Trump administration: the assassination of Charlie Kirk and the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie. “Charlie Kirk’s assassination, it wasn’t the FBI that solved it,” Griffin noted, clarifying that local law enforcement ultimately resolved the case. She further criticized the FBI for disseminating inaccurate information early in the investigation.

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Source: MEGA Other hosts joined the discussion, expressing doubts about federal leadership.

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Griffin’s concerns extended to Guthrie's case, where she expressed a growing sense of despair. “I’m starting to lose faith in our federal law enforcement,” she admitted, highlighting a sentiment that resonates with many Americans today.

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Sunny Hostin supported Griffin’s remarks, pointing out that the appointments made by President Donald Trump lack the necessary qualifications. “The best of the best are not there. They’re deeply incompetent, deeply unserious,” Hostin remarked, underscoring the pervasive issues within the current administration.

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Source: MEGA The conversation reflected growing concerns about trust in law enforcement institutions.