Kash Patel Slams 'Hit Piece' Over Scathing Allegations

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FBI Director Kash Patel has vehemently denied a damning report by The Atlantic that alleged he engaged in "excessive drinking" and "unexplained absences," characterizing the story as a "hit piece" and promising to file a defamation lawsuit. The report, titled "The FBI Director is MIA," was published on Friday, April 17. It cited more than two dozen unnamed sources, including current and former FBI and Justice Department officials. Claims that Patel consumed alcohol to the point of "conspicuous inebriation" at venues in Washington, D.C., and Las Vegas.

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BARTIROMO: So you're gonna sue them?



KASH PATEL: Absolutely. It's coming tomorrow



BARTIROMO: Tomorrow you will be dropping a lawsuit against The Atlantic?



PATEL: Yes I will. For defamation pic.twitter.com/XnL91p15q1 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 19, 2026 Source: @atrupar/X

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Source: MEGA Kash Patel said he'll see the journalist 'in court.'

Allegations that morning meetings were frequently rescheduled due to Patel's alcohol-fueled nights and that his security detail struggled to wake him on multiple occasions. One incident reportedly involved a request for "breaching equipment"— typically used by SWAT teams — because Patel was unresponsive behind a locked door. Officials reportedly expressed worry that his behavior made him a "national-security vulnerability," particularly during the current conflict with Iran. Patel responded to the journalist, Sarah Fitzpatrick, with a brief statement included in the article: "Print it, all false, I'll see you in court — bring your checkbook.”

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Source: MEGA Patel’s publicist stated that he has taken only 17 days off since his tenure began.

Patel’s publicist stated that he has taken only 17 days off since his tenure began, which is less than half the time his predecessors took off. The report followed a public incident in February in which Patel was filmed chugging beer with the U.S. men’s Olympic hockey team in Italy. The Atlantic reported that this video prompted a call from President Donald Trump expressing his displeasure. While the White House and Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche have publicly defended Patel, some reports suggest he is privately paranoid about his job security following recent high-profile firings in the administration.

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Source: MEGA Kash Patel said he will file a defamation lawsuit on Monday, April 20.

The embattled FBI director ranted on Fox News' Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo that he would officially file a defamation lawsuit on Monday, April 20. “So, you know what? They can beat their drums and stand next to toxic waste all they want, but that doesn’t make it toxic waste,” he fumed. “And, Maria, I’m happy to announce on your show that we are not going to take this lying down. You want to attack my character, come at me, bring it on. I’ll see you in court.”

Source: MEGA Kash Patel said the report is 'fake news.'