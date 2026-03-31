TRUE CRIME NEWS Charlie Kirk Murder Bombshell: Bullet Does Not Match Rifle Used by Suspected Killer Tyler Robinson, New Court Filing Claims Source: FACEBOOK; MEGA A bomshell new report from ATF says the bullet used by suspected Charlie Kirk assassin Tyler Robinson does not match his rifle. Lesley Abravanel March 31 2026, Published 10:29 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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In the murder investigation of Turning Point USA founder and MAGA influencer Charlie Kirk, defense attorneys for accused assassin Tyler Robinson have filed bombshell court documents stating that federal ballistics experts were unable to match the bullet recovered during the autopsy to the rifle allegedly used by Robinson. According to the motion filed on Friday, March 27, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) issued a summary report indicating they could not identify the bullet fragment from the autopsy as having been fired from the Mauser Model 98 .30-06 rifle linked to Robinson.

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The defense claims the ATF report is exculpatory evidence. While the state has not yet indicated it will use this specific report, the FBI is currently conducting a second comparative bullet and lead analysis. A hearing is scheduled for April 17 regarding a defense motion to ban cameras from the courtroom — something Kirk’s widow, Erika, has vehemently opposed. The defense is also seeking to delay the preliminary hearing (currently set for May) by six months to allow for further forensic review.

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Source: MEGA Charlie Kirk was killed in September 2025.

"The defense team has devoted, and will continue to devote, significant resources to processing discovery, including identifying materials not yet received to inform readiness for the preliminary hearing. However, the defense team is realistic, and the comprehensive review required to determine what is missing will take hundreds of hours," the court filing says. “As these cases indicate, determining the number of contributors to a DNA mixture and determining whether the FBI and the ATF reliably applied validated and correct scientific procedures... is a complicated process which requires the assistance of various types of experts, including forensic biologists, geneticists, system engineers and statisticians, all of whom must review and evaluate' several different categories,” the filing states as they seek to delay the hearing.

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Source: MEGA Tyler Robinson allegedly killed Charlie Kirk.

Despite the ballistic mismatch, prosecutors maintain they have strong evidence against Tyler, including DNA evidence that shows the sample is consistent with Tyler being found on the rifle's trigger, a fired cartridge casing and two unfired cartridges. Authorities recovered messages and a note where Tyler allegedly stated he had an opportunity to "take out" Charlie and targeted him because he had "had enough of his hatred.”

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Source: MEGA Prosecutors have announced their intent to seek the death penalty.

Charlie frequently faced accusations of making racist and hateful comments throughout his career as a conservative activist. Tyler, 22, is facing aggravated murder charges for the September 10, 2025, shooting at Utah Valley University. Prosecutors have announced their intent to seek the death penalty.

Source: MEGA Erika Kirk forgives Tyler Robinson.