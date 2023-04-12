Alyssa Farah Griffin Teases Romantic Paris Getaway With Her Husband While Taking A Break From 'The View' — See Photo
Alyssa Farah Griffin seems to be basking in her time off from co-hosting The View!
The political pundit took to Instagram on Tuesday, April 11, to share photos of her romantic trip to Paris with her husband, Justin Griffin, after being absent from the "Hot Topics" table this week.
"Oui oui Paris! 🇫🇷," Griffin captioned a slew of photos of herself with her spouse over the Easter holiday. The trip seemed to include visiting museums, seeing Notre Dame and the Seine River.
The break from work may be much needed as tensions continue to remain high at The View. "During commercial breaks between 'Hot Topics' segments, Alyssa was mainly on her phone while the other women spoke to each other," an insider spilled late last year.
"[She] just stood there awkwardly, as she waited for one of her costars to include her," the insider said of the talk show newbie who joined the series in September 2022.
To make matters worse, Griffin's former boss Donald Trump has given the co-hosts no shortage of information to cover with his recent indictment and arrest for alleged hush money he paid Stormy Daniels in the days leading up to the 2016 election.
"There's been a bunch of reporting out there that Trump is loving this," the former White House communications employee began during the April 4 broadcast. "I know him well enough to know that he's not loving this, he's spiraling, he's somebody who, despite his terrible actions, does think about legacy of how he's perceived."
"And now, his life, whether it's his obituary, is going to say he was indicted, the first American president to be," she continued of the former president. "His team is freaking out over a potential gag order from the judge, which would prevent him from being able to speak about what happened which is what he wants."
The television personality also admitted she's annoyed with her party for continuing to back him. "What I'm so frustrated by is, as a party, we're preparing to once again nominate somebody who keeps losing, now as the first former president to be indicted, and on the most unrelatable crime," she noted.