Alyssa Farah Griffin Teases Romantic Paris Getaway With Her Husband While Taking A Break From 'The View' — See Photo

"There's been a bunch of reporting out there that Trump is loving this," the former White House communications employee began during the April 4 broadcast. "I know him well enough to know that he's not loving this, he's spiraling, he's somebody who, despite his terrible actions, does think about legacy of how he's perceived."

"And now, his life, whether it's his obituary, is going to say he was indicted, the first American president to be," she continued of the former president. "His team is freaking out over a potential gag order from the judge, which would prevent him from being able to speak about what happened which is what he wants."