TMI? The View's Alyssa Farah Griffin Admits 'Thirst Trap' Helped Her Win Back Now-Husband Justin: 'Make Them Know What They're Missing'
There's nothing a good thirst trap can't fix.
Thirst traps are notoriously used to show exes what they're missing out on, and Alyssa Farah Griffin used her own sexy snap to win her former-boyfriend-turned-husband back after he dumped her years ago.
Griffin detailed how she won her man, Justin, back on the Tuesday, February 7, episode of The View while discussing Tom Brady's sexy snap that he posted on social media earlier this week.
"I love a good thirst trap," said Griffin. "My husband and I went on one brief hiatus a few months into dating, we were doing long distance. He broke up with me. I was devastated. But how do you get him back? Post a sexy beachside photo."
The television personality, 33, recalled: "He was calling me the next day and we were back together within a few days."
Making a point, Griffin told viewers at home: "Make them know what they're missing."
Griffin's sexy snap clearly did wonders, as she and her husband celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary in November 2022.
As for Brady's thirst trap, it's safe to say it nearly broke the internet after he posed in a pair of boxers while sitting shirtless on a bed for the mirror selfie.
"Did I do it right? @Edelman11 @RobGronkowski @bradybrand 😬😬," the 45-year-old captioned the photo, asking pals and fellow former NFL players Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski if he nailed the shot.
Gronkowski has since responded to his retired friend's post, offering some pointers on where Brady could improve.
"I don't think he did it right... his hand is not in the right place," Gronkowski, 33, joked after noticing Brady's hand covering his manhood. "He's covering up a little bit. You're not supposed to be covering up! That's what's supposed to be showing."
"You gotta show the package, Tom," he quipped.
Luckily, Brady now has all the time in the world to nail the pose after announcing his retirement from the NFL on February 1. Revealing in an Instagram video that he's "retiring for good" — after making the same declaration one year prior just to return to the league shortly after — Brady thanked his family, friends, teammates and competitors for supporting him.
"Thank you, guys, for letting me live my absolute dream. I wouldn’t change a thing. Love you all," the newly single athlete concluded, as he wanted to keep the announcement short and sweet given that he already used up his "super emotional retirement essay" last year.
