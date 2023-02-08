TMI? The View's Alyssa Farah Griffin Admits 'Thirst Trap' Helped Her Win Back Now-Husband Justin: 'Make Them Know What They're Missing'

Griffin detailed how she won her man, Justin, back on the Tuesday, February 7, episode of The View while discussing Tom Brady's sexy snap that he posted on social media earlier this week.

"I love a good thirst trap," said Griffin. "My husband and I went on one brief hiatus a few months into dating, we were doing long distance. He broke up with me. I was devastated. But how do you get him back? Post a sexy beachside photo."