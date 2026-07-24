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Alyssa Farah Griffin Comes Clean About a 'Real Source of Tension' in Her Nearly 5-Year Marriage on 'The View'

Alyssa Farah Griffin and Justin Griffin
Source: @theview/youtube;@alyssafarah/instagram

Alyssa Farah Griffin aired out her marital woes.

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July 24 2026, Published 3:56 p.m. ET

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Alyssa Farah Griffin got candid about her marriage during the Friday, July 24, episode of The View.

The star revealed the source of one of her and husband Justin Griffin's arguments while discussing the proposed SAVE America Act, which would require American voters to present specific forms of ID, such as a birth certificate, at the polls.

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Photo of Alyssa Farah Griffin admitted not having a driver's license has caused 'tension' in her marriage.
Source: @theview/youtube

Alyssa Farah Griffin admitted not having a driver's license has caused 'tension' in her marriage.

Griffin admitted she's "opposed" to it, sharing, "I think it would be overly cumbersome for people to vote. For someone like me? I don’t have a driver’s license. I have an ID, I have a passport."

"You don’t drive, girl?" Sunny Hostin asked in shock, prompting the live audience to giggle.

"It’s a real source of tension in my marriage," the new mom admitted. "I really need to get my driver’s license."

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'I Am a Passenger Princess'

photo of Costar Sunny Hostin was shocked at her costar's confession and called her 'a passenger princess.'
Source: @theview/youtube

Costar Sunny Hostin was shocked at her costar's confession and called her 'a passenger princess.'

"Oh, no!" Sunny declared.

Alyssa continued to talk about the voting issue, explaining, "I’m with 83 percent of Americans in supporting voter ID. In fact, 71 percent of Democrats do — not because I believe that there was widespread voter fraud, there isn’t...” with Sunny then cutting her off.

"You’re like a passenger princess," the former prosecutor noted.

"I am a passenger princess," she agreed with a laugh.

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'The View' Star and Her Husband Are New Parents

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Alyssa Farah Griffin

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photo of Alyssa Farah Griffin and her husband welcomed a baby boy in February.
Source: @alyssafarah/instagram

Alyssa Farah Griffin and her husband welcomed a baby boy in February.

Alyssa and her spouse, who wed in November 2021, welcomed their first child together earlier this year.

The TV star took a brief hiatus from the show to care for her son, Justin Patrick Griffin Jr., but returned in April.

Alyssa admitted she was battling "mom guilt" while speaking on a May episode of the talk show's "Behind the Table" podcast.

"So, yesterday we had Keke Palmer on, on to happier things, she was open about motherhood and saying that you're going to have bad days and it's okay to let your kids see that and show them that you're human," she shared.

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Source: @theview/youtube

'The View' star admitted she's 'struggling' with mom guilt.

"I swear I was like looking at Keke and I was like, 'My soul needed this,''" she continued. "I'm struggling right now with being at work and my young son's home with a nanny."

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Alyssa Farah Griffin Raves Over Her Spouse

photo of The mom-of-one called her husband 'the best partner in the world.'
Source: @alyssafarah/instagram

The mom-of-one called her husband 'the best partner in the world.'

Struggles aside, Alyssa had raved over her supportive husband while she went through the IVF process.

"First and foremost, I have the best partner in the world. Like they say, marry your best friend, and Justin is mine," she gushed in a past interview.

"The View is hard work, and luckily I had the flexibility of the schedule to make early morning appointments in Midtown before racing to do the show," Alyssa expressed. "And my husband, he was there for me throughout it all, by my side at the doctor's, right there with me."

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