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Embarrassed Joy Behar Calls Alyssa Farah Griffin a 'Mom-to-Be' 9 Weeks After She Gave Birth: Watch the Awkward Moment

Split photo of Joy Behar and Alyssa Farah Griffin
Source: @theview/youtube

Alyssa Farah Griffin was a good sports after Joy Behar's blunder.

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April 28 2026, Updated 5:52 p.m. ET

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Joy Behar and Alyssa Farah Griffin endured an awkward moment on the Tuesday, April 28, episode of The View.

During the show, the co-hosts welcomed Running Point star Brenda Song, eventually asking the actress about motherhood.

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'I Had the Baby!'

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Photo of Joy Behar called Alyssa Farah Griffin a 'mother-to-be' despite the latter giving birth nine weeks prior.
Source: @theview/youtube

Joy Behar called Alyssa Farah Griffin a 'mother-to-be' despite the latter giving birth nine weeks prior.

"Let's talk about this, because you and [fiancé] Macaulay [Culkin] have two sons," Behar said. "So, you're already an experienced mother. We have a mother-to-be sitting at the table..."

"No, I had the baby!" Griffin declared, with everyone laughing while the comedian smiled and covered her face in embarrassment.

"I was like, 'You look amazing!'" Song joked.

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Joy Behar Tries to Save Face

Photo of Joy Behar laughed and hid her face after the flub.
Source: @theview/youtube

Joy Behar laughed and hid her face after the flub.

"Wait a second, I keep telling her to bring that baby in! As far as I know, she hasn't had it yet," Behar quipped.

"He's 9 weeks old," the former White House staffer shared of her son, Justin Griffin Jr.

"No, she just had the baby," Behar corrected herself. "Do you have any tips for her?"

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Brenda Song Shares Parenting Wisdom

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Source: @theview/youtube

Brenda Song shares two sons with fiancé Macaulay Culkin.

"Oh my goodness. Everyone says it, but it goes by so fast. Enjoy every moment," the Disney Channel alum suggested.

"The hours are long, the days are long, but the months fly by," the mother-of-two expressed. "I have a son going into kindergarten. I'm like, I can't believe someone allowed me to have children, I'm a child myself! Who allowed me to do this?"

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Alyssa Farah Griffin Gave Birth in February

Photo of Alyssa Farah Griffin and her husband welcomed their first child in February.
Source: @theview/youtube

Alyssa Farah Griffin and her husband welcomed their first child in February.

As OK! reported, Griffin and her husband, Justin Griffin, welcomed their first child on February 10.

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg announced the baby boy's birth on the February 11 episode of The View.

"The first thing we want to do is start by congratulating Alyssa and her husband Justin on the birth of their baby boy," the actress revealed. "He weighed in at 7 lbs. and 19 and a half inches. Both mom and baby are doing well. I'm sure they're tired, but they're doing well."

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Photo of The new mom tried IVF five times before welcoming her first child.
Source: @alyssafarah/instagram

The new mom tried IVF five times before welcoming her first child.

The new mom took a two-month maternity leave, returning to the show on April 14.

Alyssa was open about her difficult fertility journey, revealing she tried IVF five times before getting pregnant.

"IVF, it was an emotional roller coaster. My first round wasn't bad but I got over-confident and started my second right away, and let me tell you, it's unlike anything I've experienced," she explained to People. "You do feel somewhat out of control with your own body. It's hard to balance the hormones of it all, especially when you're not getting the best news after a cycle. But Justin, he was never hard on me."

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