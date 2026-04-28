Embarrassed Joy Behar Calls Alyssa Farah Griffin a 'Mom-to-Be' 9 Weeks After She Gave Birth: Watch the Awkward Moment

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Joy Behar and Alyssa Farah Griffin endured an awkward moment on the Tuesday, April 28, episode of The View. During the show, the co-hosts welcomed Running Point star Brenda Song, eventually asking the actress about motherhood.

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'I Had the Baby!'

Source: @theview/youtube Joy Behar called Alyssa Farah Griffin a 'mother-to-be' despite the latter giving birth nine weeks prior.

"Let's talk about this, because you and [fiancé] Macaulay [Culkin] have two sons," Behar said. "So, you're already an experienced mother. We have a mother-to-be sitting at the table..." "No, I had the baby!" Griffin declared, with everyone laughing while the comedian smiled and covered her face in embarrassment. "I was like, 'You look amazing!'" Song joked.

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Joy Behar Tries to Save Face

Source: @theview/youtube Joy Behar laughed and hid her face after the flub.

"Wait a second, I keep telling her to bring that baby in! As far as I know, she hasn't had it yet," Behar quipped. "He's 9 weeks old," the former White House staffer shared of her son, Justin Griffin Jr. "No, she just had the baby," Behar corrected herself. "Do you have any tips for her?"

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Brenda Song Shares Parenting Wisdom

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Source: @theview/youtube Brenda Song shares two sons with fiancé Macaulay Culkin.

"Oh my goodness. Everyone says it, but it goes by so fast. Enjoy every moment," the Disney Channel alum suggested. "The hours are long, the days are long, but the months fly by," the mother-of-two expressed. "I have a son going into kindergarten. I'm like, I can't believe someone allowed me to have children, I'm a child myself! Who allowed me to do this?"

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Alyssa Farah Griffin Gave Birth in February

Source: @theview/youtube Alyssa Farah Griffin and her husband welcomed their first child in February.

As OK! reported, Griffin and her husband, Justin Griffin, welcomed their first child on February 10. Co-host Whoopi Goldberg announced the baby boy's birth on the February 11 episode of The View. "The first thing we want to do is start by congratulating Alyssa and her husband Justin on the birth of their baby boy," the actress revealed. "He weighed in at 7 lbs. and 19 and a half inches. Both mom and baby are doing well. I'm sure they're tired, but they're doing well."

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Source: @alyssafarah/instagram The new mom tried IVF five times before welcoming her first child.