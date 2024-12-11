NEWS Alyssa McKay on Content Creation, Building a Global Community via Snapchat, and Growing Beyond Lost Into a Million-Dollar Brand Source: Alyssa McKay

Alyssa McKay has cemented herself as one of the most influential creators of her generation, redefining what it means to be a digital entrepreneur. At just 24 years old, she has become the most-viewed female lifestyle creator on Snapchat, with over 1 billion monthly views and 15 million followers across TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, and Snapchat. Her story is one of resilience, creativity, and innovation, taking her from the challenges of foster care to building a thriving career and a deeply engaged global audience. Alyssa's passion for creativity began in her childhood. “I’ve been creating digital and social content since I was 10 years old,” she shares. Growing up in foster care taught her to appreciate the little things in life, which influences her content today. The pivotal moment came when she realized she could turn her passion into a full-time career. “I was able to quit my job working at a frozen yogurt shop when I was 19! I’ve been a full-time content creator ever since,” says Alyssa.

Snapchat has become a key platform for Alyssa, allowing her to build a strong community through her authentic and organic content. “What I love about Snapchat the most is the community I’ve built,” she explains. “Snapchat makes it really easy to connect with your audience in a way that you can’t on other platforms. It’s been such an amazing journey, and I’ve loved creating on Snapchat for so long!” In addition to her content creation, Alyssa and her management team, The Network Effect, co-founded Beyond Lost NYC, a high-end yet accessibly priced streetwear brand that actively involves her audience in the design process.

Source: Alyssa McKay

“My team at The Network Effect and I have always been really into streetwear and one day we were all talking about how so many brands overcharge for pieces that aren’t put together well at all,” she explains. “Since then, we have made it our mission to create pieces that are not only unique and cater to our audience, as we ask them for feedback on everything we produce, but we create pieces that are high-quality at a reasonable price point.” Instead of relying on traditional advertising,Alyssa markets Beyond Lost through her engaged Snapchat audience. This community provides real-time feedback that influences design decisions—from the cut of the hoodies to the placement of its signature rhinestones and embroidery. The approach has propelled the brand's growth, achieving over $1 million in sales without spending a dime on marketing.

Together, The Network Effect and Alyssa are working in close partnership on what they define as the new 'true social shopping experience.' “We have taken the authentic approach to what is working on social and layered it into the retail experience,” explains Brian Mandler, co-founder of The Network Effect and Beyond Lost. “We have been fans of streetwear for years, and we noticed that there was room for evolution and change. After talking to Alyssa at length about how we would approach it, we knew we could create the right products–with direct feedback–and at the right price-points.” Alyssa emphasizes the importance of this connection. “We incorporate direct audience feedback in all of our designs, as well as the fit of our pieces,” she says. “Beyond Lost includes my audience in ways that have built a true connection. Via Snapchat, we truly talk with our audience, versus to them.”

Source: Alyssa McKay

As a young entrepreneur, Alyssa acknowledges the challenges of running a business. “In all seriousness, it’s a huge learning curve, and I am still constantly learning,” she admits. Her advice for aspiring entrepreneurs is straightforward: “Create something you’re passionate about because that love and care and authenticity will shine through to your consumers.” She also stresses the importance of having a supportive team—”always surround yourself with a great team who make you better everyday” she tells us. Alyssa’s partnership with The Network Effect began unexpectedly when they reached out during her early live-streaming days on TikTok. “They were giving me advice on what I could do to make my stream better and more efficient. I didn’t have anyone else guiding me or sharing insights, so I started to incorporate their advice—and it really worked!” Their collaboration has since evolved into a partnership that supports all aspects of her career.